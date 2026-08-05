CID invokes Maharashtra’s organised crime law in hooch tragedy case

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the hooch tragedy in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused in the case.

The consumption of suspected methanol-laced illicit liquor claimed 21 lives — 17 in the Phugewadi-Dapodi belt of Pimpri Chinchwad and four in Pune’s Hadapsar area — between the last week of May and the first week of June this year. Separate cases were registered at Dapodi and Hadapsar police stations under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act against those allegedly involved in the illicit liquor network.

The investigation was later transferred to the Maharashtra CID. The key accused arrested so far include Yogesh Ramchandra Vhankade alias Sikandar Rathod and Radheshyam Prajapati, who allegedly produced and supplied the illicit liquor.

The probe revealed that Vhankade allegedly purchased bootleg liquor from Prajapati in Uruli Kanchan and, after mixing methanol, supplied it to different parts of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. Based on the evidence gathered, two more accused — Arun Jagdamb Choubey (59) and his son Abhishek Arun Choubey (34) — were arrested for allegedly selling methanol to Vhankade.

Apart from Vhankade, Prajapati and the Choubey father-son duo, the CID has arrested Datta Bhivrao Londhe alias Bhau, Akash Deepak Jadhav, Kalpesh Ashok Agarwal and Aryan Sanjeev Dhotre.

In a statement, the CID said MCOCA was invoked as the accused gang and its members were allegedly involved in a series of serious offences that created fear and insecurity among people in Pune district. Despite multiple criminal cases and preventive action, their alleged activities continued, the agency said.

After examining the evidence and criminal records of the accused, senior officers approved the invocation of MCOCA, the CID said, adding that the move was aimed at dismantling the alleged organised crime syndicate.

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Earlier, Pune Rural police suspended four constables who were allegedly in contact with Prajapati, who is suspected to be a key supplier of the illicit liquor. Before this, nine police personnel from Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad police, along with 13 officials from the state excise department in Pune, were suspended pending inquiry for allegedly failing to curb the illicit liquor trade.

With the suspension of the four Pune Rural police personnel, the number of government officials suspended in connection with the case rose to 26.

The probe has also revealed that Vhankade allegedly procured methanol through an online business-to-business platform after claiming it was required for manufacturing perfumes. Investigators said the supplier allegedly sold the chemical without seeking the required documents, GST number or carrying out adequate verification.

The CID has also alleged that Vhankade used a fake Aadhaar identity to procure methanol.