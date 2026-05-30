Methanol in Pune hooch deaths traced to Rex International in Bhiwandi; 22 officials suspended

At least 10 persons from Phugewadi-Dapodi areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad and four from Hadapsar area in Pune city died by consuming spurious liquor between May 26 and May 28.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde, Sushant Kulkarni
5 min readPuneMay 30, 2026 08:07 PM IST
as many as nine police personnel from Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad police, along with 13 state excise department officials in Pune, were suspended from serviceAs many as nine police personnel from Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad police, along with 13 state excise department officials in Pune, were suspended from service. (File Photo)
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Following the hootch deaths in Pune, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), seized over 5,000 kg Methanol from the premises of Rex International Company in Bhiwandi in Thane district, on Saturday.

As per an FDA press release, the spurious liquor that caused multiple deaths in Pune district, contained Methanol procured from Rex International.

Meanwhile, as many as nine police personnel from Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad police, along with 13 state excise department officials in Pune, were suspended from service, for allegedly failing in their duties to control the illicit liquor trade.

At least 10 persons from Phugewadi-Dapodi areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad and four from Hadapsar area in Pune city died by consuming spurious liquor between May 26 and May 28. Seven persons from Pimpri-Chinchwad, who too had consumed the same liquor, are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

A few more deceased persons including one from Phugewadi-Dapodi and three from Hadapsar, are suspected to have died after drinking toxic liquor. But the police have not yet confirmed the cause behind their death.

An FIR was registered at Dapodi police station in Pimpri Chinchwad and another at Hadapsar police station in Pune city, against the illicit liquor racketeers, under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to muder), 123 (causing hurt by means of harmful substances with the intent to commit a crime), 110, 125, 275, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, sections 65(E), 68, 81 and 83 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. Three more offences were lodged with the state excise department.

Police officials said the state CID has taken over the investigation in hooch death cases.

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On Friday, the Pimpri Chinchwad police had arrested five persons identified as Karnelsingh Takhtsingh Virka, 73, Gurmangatsingh Karnelsingh Virka, 45, both residing near Deccan Paper Mill, Sanjay Nagar, Phugewadi; Yogesh Ramchandra Vhankade alias Sikandar Rathod, 23, of Keshavnagar in Mundhwa area Pune city; Radheshyam Hariram Prajapati, 35, of Urulikanchan and Kalpesh Ashok Agrawal, 29, of Khadki. A court remanded them to police custody till June 8.

Probe revealed that accused Vhankhade got liquor from Prajapati in Uruli Kanchan, and further supplied it to different parts of Pune and also to Virka in Phugewadi in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Police suspect that Vhankhade purchased over 200 litres of Methanol online a few days before. Then, at a location in the Phursungi area, he allegedly mixed Methanol into liquor taken from Prajapati, making it toxic.

He allegedly supplied the toxic liquor to Akash Jadhav at Pandhare Mala in Hadapsar, Irfan Qureshi at Pawar Wasti in Dapodi, and Aryan Dhotre at Wadarwadi in Gokhale Nagar. The liquor was sold for merely Rs 30 per pouch at these spots.

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After deaths were reported on Thursday, the state excise department nabbed Vhankhade, and subsequently, raided the illicit liquor dens in Hadapsar, Dapodi and Gokhale Nagar. About 645 liters of liquor mixed with Methanol was seized from these locations.

While Vhankhade was handed over to the police, excise officials took Jadhav, Qureshi and Dhotre into custody for further investigation. Liquor samples were sent to the forensic lab.

Police probe confirmed that Methanol in Pune hootch death cases came from Rex International Company, having an office in Vashi and godown on Anjur Road, Bhiwandi. As per the orders of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, his team raided the godown and seized about 5,929 kg Methanol from the spot.

“No records regarding the sale, purchase and stocking of the poisonous chemical (Methanol) were available at the company. An offence was lodged against company owner Arunkumar Choubey and an office bearer Abhishek Choubey at the Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi. Both accused were already detained by the state excise department for investigation,” the FDA press release stated.

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It also mentioned that FDA issued a show case notice to the company and initiated the process of cancellation of its licence as per the provisions of the Poisons Act.

Police said accused Vhankhade was earlier booked in three offences. Jadhav and Prajapati were also booked in four offences each in the past, while Virka was accused in one previous case.

Meanwhile, as per the orders of Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Pune city police, three officers of Hadapsar police station – senior inspector Sanjay Mogale, assistant inspector Hasina Shikalgar and sub inspector Hasan Mulani, were suspended from service for allegedly failing to curb the sale of illicit hand-brewed liquor in their jurisdiction.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey suspended six nine personnel from Dapodi police station – senior inspector Vijay Waghmare, sub inspector Raju bhaskar, havaldars Jaydeep Sonawane, Navnath Pote, constables Sagar Jadhav, Vishal Kale. Nine officers and four staffers of the state excise department in Pune were also suspended, stated a press release issued on Saturday.

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In the wake of hooch deaths, teams of Uruli Kanchan police station, Pune rural, conducted raids at illegal liquor dens at Shindawane and Bhavrapur villages in Haveli taluka. “Raids were carried out on Friday and would continue. Chemicals and equipment used for making liquor at these spots were seized,” said police inspector Sachin Wangade.

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Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

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