Pune hooch deaths: CID probing fake Aadhaar card used to procure methanol

Pune hooch deaths probe has widened after the CID began investigating a fake Aadhaar card allegedly used to procure methanol that was later mixed into illicit liquor linked to 20 deaths in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. (Express Photo)

Probing the hooch deaths in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has questioned a suspect who allegedly prepared the fake Aadhaar card used in procuring the methanol in this case.

The consumption of suspected methanol-laced illicit liquor has claimed 20 lives so far — 16 in Phugewadi-Dapodi belt of Pimpri Chinchwad and four in Pune’s Hadapsar area. Separate cases have been registered at Dapodi and Hadapsar police stations under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act against those allegedly involved in the illicit liquor network.

CID has so far arrested nine persons in this case. Probe revealed the 23-year-old accused Yogesh Ramchandra Vhankade alias Sikandar Rathod had allegedly procured about 215 litres of methanol from Rex International Company through Avinash Cargo Private Limited firm. CID has recorded statements of the employees of this firm in Bhosari.