Pune hooch deaths: CID probing fake Aadhaar card used to procure methanol

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Probing the hooch deaths in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has questioned a suspect who allegedly prepared the fake Aadhaar card used in procuring the methanol in this case.
The consumption of suspected methanol-laced illicit liquor has claimed 20 lives so far — 16 in Phugewadi-Dapodi belt of Pimpri Chinchwad and four in Pune’s Hadapsar area. Separate cases have been registered at Dapodi and Hadapsar police stations under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act against those allegedly involved in the illicit liquor network.
CID has so far arrested nine persons in this case. Probe revealed the 23-year-old accused Yogesh Ramchandra Vhankade alias Sikandar Rathod had allegedly procured about 215 litres of methanol from Rex International Company through Avinash Cargo Private Limited firm. CID has recorded statements of the employees of this firm in Bhosari.
Police said Rex International Company had asked for Vhankade’s GST number to supply methanol. He did not have a GST number, so the company asked for his Aadhaar card. However, Vhankhade submitted a forged Aadhar card with the name Pradip Sharma, police said. During investigation, the CID detained a suspect, Somnath Tatyaba Gawade, who allegedly made the fake Aadhaar card for Vankhade.
A press release issued by the CID on Friday stated Gawade was being questioned in connection with the fake Aadhaar card and further investigation.
Along with Vhankhade, the police had initially arrested Karnelsingh Takhtsingh Virka, 73, Gurmangatsingh Karnelsingh Virka, 45, both residing near Deccan Paper Mill, Sanjay Nagar, Phugewadi; Radheshyam Hariram Prajapati, 35, of Urulikanchan and Kalpesh Ashok Agrawal, 29, of Khadki.
Probe revealed that before the hooch tragedy, Vhankhade procured liquor from Prajapati in Uruli Kanchan. He allegedly mixed methanol into it at a location in Phursungi area, making it toxic.
He then allegedly supplied the toxic liquor to Akash Jadhav at Pandhare Mala in Hadapsar, Irfan Qureshi,50, at Pawar Wasti in Dapodi, and Aryan Dhotre, 22, at Wadarwadi in Gokhale Nagar. People died by consuming this liquor between May 26 and May 28.
During the investigation, CID arrested Qureshi and Dhotre. CID also arrested Rex International Company’s owner Arun Jagdamb Choubey (59) and his son Abhishek Arun Choubey (34), for illegally supplying methanol.
Officials said the Choubeys run Rex International in Bhiwandi area, where Vhankade allegedly procured methanol through a business-to-business online marketplace platform.
The two were recently arrested by Navi Mumbai police in the case registered by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) who raided the company’s premises in Bhiwandi and seized large quantities of Methanol. The CID took their custody from Navi Mumbai police after their role in the case was established, officials said.
A press release stated the CID was probing the bank accounts of the two accused. CID also reopened the company sealed by FDA and collected samples from 39 drums of methanol for forensic testing. CID has also seized a laptop and other documents from the company’s office in Washi, the press release mentioned.
CID has seized Vhankhade’s two wheeler, which he allegedly used for liquor transportation. CID is also probing five multiple CCTV footages for gathering evidence against the accused persons.