Pune: Homes priced above Rs 2 crore in city saw 88% rise in sales this year

Tenements priced above Rs 2 crore in Pune have seen an 88 per cent increase in sales between January and July 2021 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Between January and July this year, Pune has seen sales of 53,000 units, an 8 per cent growth as compared to sales in the same period in 2019 (49,000 units), according to a report released recently by Credai. The statement said that the city has seen sales of Rs 27,500 crore this year while in 2019 the figure was Rs 21,500 crore.

The report, released during CREDAI-Pune Metro’s 38th Annual General Meeting, provided scientific observations of the growth in the real estate market in different regions of Pune for January to July 2021 in terms of number of units sold, the preferred unit size and preferred price segment.

At least 26 per cent of the sales came from North West (Baner and Balewadi) while Pimpri-Chinchwad accounted for 23.5 per cent of the sales. Pune, South-West Pune, South-East Pune and Central Pune contributed 19 per cent, 15 per cent, 14 per cent and 3 per cent respectively of total housing sales in the period January-July 2021.

“The sale of housing units priced below Rs 70 lakh per unit was 69 per cent in January-July 2019 compared to 63 per cent in January-July 2021, indicating a rise in sales of higher ticket size housing units in 2021,” the report said.

Anil Pharande, president, CREDAI-Pune Metro, said, “An informed market research based on real time survey is the right way to tackle the turbulent times in the real estate market today. The report has real sales data derived from IGR Maharashtra and what makes it interesting is that it compares sales for the same period in the two preceding years, 2019 and 2020 with optimistic results. This collaboration with CRE Matrix will enable our member developers to analyze markets scientifically and plan projects successfully.”