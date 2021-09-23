Pune homes priced above Rs 2 crore see 88% rise in sales this year compared to 2019

This year, between January and July, Pune saw sales of 53,000 housing units, which, as per the real estate body CREDAI, is an eight per cent increase from 49,000 units sold in 2019. A report also said units priced above Rs 2 crore have seen an 88 per cent increase in sales as compared to 2019.

This year, the overall sales figure till now stands at Rs 27,500 crores, which in 2019 was Rs 21,500 crores.

The report released during the CREDAI-Pune Metro’s 38th Annual General Meeting provided scientific observations of the growth in the real estate market in different regions of Pune in terms of number of units sold, preferred unit size and price segment.

CREDAI members, including president Anil Pharande, secretary Arvind Jain, vice-presidents Ranjit Naiknavare, Amar Manjrekar, Manish Jain, Rajesh Choudhary, Vinod Chandwani and Aditya Javdekar and members of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, including MD Dr. Brijesh Dixit, director Atul Gadgil and CEO, CRE Matrix Abhishek Gupta were present during the meet.

Majority of the sales were recorded from North West (Baner, Balewadi) — 26 per cent — while Pimpri Chinchwad accounted for 23.5 per cent of the sales. Pune, South-West Pune, South-East Pune and Central Pune contributed approximately 19 per cent, 15 per cent, 14 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.

Pune also witnessed launch of large-sized projects this year, indicating rising buyer preference towards community living compared to individual housing and small societies.

Speaking on the report, Anil Pharande said, “An informed market research based on real-time survey is the right way to tackle the turbulent times faced in the real estate market today. The report has real sales data derived from IGR Maharashtra and what makes it interesting is that it compares sales for the same period in the two preceding years — 2019 and 2020 — with optimistic results. This collaboration with CRE Matrix will enable our member developers to analyse markets scientifically and plan projects successfully.”