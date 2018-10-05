Pune: Hoarding frame collapses near Juna Bazaar, three killed

Huge hoarding near Juna Bazaar fell on vehicles. Express photos by Pavan Khengre Huge hoarding near Juna Bazaar fell on vehicles. Express photos by Pavan Khengre

Three persons were killed and four injured on Friday afternoon after a steel frame of hoarding collapsed in the busy junction of Shahir Amar Sheikh near Juna Bazaar. The junction has heavy traffic throughout the day as it connects the Shivajingar area to Pune railway station, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stand, Pune Cantonment Board.

Pune | A hoarding fell on vehicles at Amar Shaikh chowk near Juna Bazar, Friday. Express Video by Pavan Khengre Details here: https://t.co/sMdwSWGXtA pic.twitter.com/T4kbPOXghH — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 5, 2018

According to eyewitnesses, six auto rickshaws, two two-wheelers and a private vehicle passing through the junction were caught under the steel frame of hoarding.

The hoarding was in the premises of Railways. The Pune Railway station is nearby. There are few more hoarding structures in the premise.

