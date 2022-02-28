Pune: Woman dies after speeding car hits her bike at Bavdhan

A woman died at the Bavdhan area on February 25 after a speeding vehicle hit the motorcycle she was riding, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Saniya Anil Jadhav (24) and is a resident of Sinhagad Road. Her cousin brother, Sagar Jadhav (38), lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Hinjewadi police station on Sunday.

According to the police, Saniya was riding her motorcycle to her workplace in Baner on February 25 when, at around 10.15 am, an unidentified speeding vehicle knocked her down near Shinde petrol pump at Bavdhan. The impact was so severe that Saniya received major injuries, leading to her death, the cops added.

Police have booked the unidentified vehicle driver in this case under Sections 304a, 279, 338 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.