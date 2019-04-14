Pune: Five pistols, nine cartridges recovered from two history-sheeters

Police have arrested two history-sheeters and recovered five countrymade pistols and nine live cartridges from them. Police said the illegal weapons were worth Rs 1.51 lakh.

On Saturday, in a press note, the Crime Branch stated that it was keeping a close watch on people with a criminal record, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team laid a trap and nabbed a history-sheeter, identified as Manoj Vilas Dhotre (34), in Swargate area on April 8.

During a search, police said they recovered a pistol and two live cartridges from him. Following this, an offence was registered at Swargate police station.

Police said further investigation into the matter led them to Mohsin alias Moba Badesab Shaikh (36) of Yerwada, to whom Dhotre gave some firearms.

Police said they arrested Mohsin and recovered another pistol and two live cartridges from him, leading them to one more pistol and two live cartridges that the accused had concealed in another spot.

According to police, the accused had procured the illegal firearms from Madhya Pradesh. So, the Crime Branch team went to MP, but failed to trace the supplier. However, police managed to recover two more countrymade pistols and three cartridges from the accused, which they had concealed inside a tin shed in Vishrantwadi area.

Police said Dhotre had been earlier booked for four serious offences and Mohsin had a criminal record of nine offences, including murder and possession of arms.