Pune: History-sheeter who fled lockup by removing roof tiles rearrested

The Pune rural police have rearrested a 22-year-old man who had escaped from the Shirur police station lockup by removing roof tiles with help of another suspect on the night of June 22.

A history-sheeter, Rohan Biru Sontakke alias Revan alias Bunty was locked up with eight other suspects after being arrested in a theft case registered at the station, said the police.

According to the police, on the morning of June 23, when the lockup guards checked the suspects in custody, Sontakke was found to be missing. The guards found that roof tiles of the washroom attached to the lockup had been removed. A probe based on the security cameras revealed that another suspect in custody, identified as Akshya Kale, had helped Sontakke escape by waking him up at 2.15 am. Kale has since then been under the supervision of the on-duty guard.

After the escape came to light, the police booked Sontakke and Kale in separate offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 224, pertaining to resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension, and section 114 for abetting the escape, respectively.

A perimeter search was launched by the police teams from Shirur and Shikrapur immediately but Sontakke could not be found. On Saturday, a joint team from Shirur police station and the local crime branch, which was tasked with Sontakke’s manhunt, received a tip-off that he had come to Kalamb village in Indapur taluka of Pune district. A trap was laid and he was nabbed the same day.