BJP leader Bhimale objects to development on Pune hills, requests CM to protect them

“There are complaints that in some places, large-scale excavation is being done on hills based on excavation permits from the District Collector's Office,” said PMC Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneAug 7, 2026 06:21 PM IST
Pune hill encroachments, Shrinath BhimaleShrinath Bhimale on Friday sought an immediate inquiry into excavation and illegal development work at these locations as well as at Biodiversity Park. (Photo: Facebook)
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Raising concern over increasing encroachments on Pune’s hills, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale on Friday sought an immediate inquiry into excavation and illegal development work at these locations as well as at Biodiversity Park. He also requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take steps to protect the hills.

“Construction work on the hill should be suspended until the investigation is completed. A separate protection and development plan should be prepared as well for all hills in the city by mapping them using GIS,” said Bhimale.

He discussed with the civic administration about complaints of digging at Gangadham Chowk, Solitaire Business Hub area in Bibvewadi, Bavdhan, Market Yard and Katraj areas. “Instructions were given to send a joint team of the municipal corporation, district administration, geologist and environmental experts to relevant places and conduct an on-site inspection. The administration was also asked to submit a report after conducting a scientific study of natural water flow, landslide risk and environmental impacts,” said Bhimale.

He sought information on whether all necessary approvals from the departments of environment, revenue, town planning and municipal corporations were procured for respective excavations; if a study of natural water flow and landslides was conducted; and whether a report was prepared after conducting a comprehensive survey of all such works.

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Bhimale said, “The municipal administration cannot stop by taking action only on illegal constructions. It is equally important to protect the hills, mountain tops and trees in the city. Just because the development plan shows a residential zone, no one gets the right to flatten the hill. No development can be bigger than the city’s environment.”

“There are complaints that in some places, large-scale excavation is being done on hills based on excavation permits from the District Collector’s Office. It has been reported that the slope criterion is also being ignored. The documents in this regard have been given to the Municipal Commissioner and a complete investigation should be conducted and action should be taken against the guilty,” he added.

Bhimale said a separate letter will also be sent to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this matter. “Where hills actually exist, excavation or development work should not be done based only on residential zones. The state government should formulate a clear policy to immediately suspend such works,” he said.

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Citizens have raised complained that large-scale excavation was underway at Gangadham Chowk and Solitaire Business Hub area of Bibvewadi. The complaints stated that ecological balance was being disturbed due to the change in the natural form of the hill and the natural flow of rainwater is being disrupted. The complaints express ed fear that artificial filling may increase the risk of landslides in the future. Against this backdrop, local citizens have demanded an inquiry from the District Collector and an immediate halt to the work.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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