BJP leader Bhimale objects to development on Pune hills, requests CM to protect them

Shrinath Bhimale on Friday sought an immediate inquiry into excavation and illegal development work at these locations as well as at Biodiversity Park. (Photo: Facebook)

Raising concern over increasing encroachments on Pune’s hills, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale on Friday sought an immediate inquiry into excavation and illegal development work at these locations as well as at Biodiversity Park. He also requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take steps to protect the hills.

“Construction work on the hill should be suspended until the investigation is completed. A separate protection and development plan should be prepared as well for all hills in the city by mapping them using GIS,” said Bhimale.

He discussed with the civic administration about complaints of digging at Gangadham Chowk, Solitaire Business Hub area in Bibvewadi, Bavdhan, Market Yard and Katraj areas. “Instructions were given to send a joint team of the municipal corporation, district administration, geologist and environmental experts to relevant places and conduct an on-site inspection. The administration was also asked to submit a report after conducting a scientific study of natural water flow, landslide risk and environmental impacts,” said Bhimale.