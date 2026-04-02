Pune receives highest rainfall since 1896; 65 mm of rain pounds Shivajinagar

The IMD has issued an orange alert, indicating hailstorms, for Marthwada on April 3.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneApr 2, 2026 10:19 PM IST
Water logging in many places due to the heavy rains. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)Water logging in many places due to the heavy rains. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)
Make us preferred source on Google

Pune has received the highest rainfall in the month of April since 1896. As the skies opened up on Thursday afternoon, NDA recorded 84 mm of rain; Shivajinagar recorded 65 mm, Hadapsar 42 mm, Pashan 36.3 mm, Chinchwad received 28.5 mm and Lohegaon 21 mm.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

According to data, the last record for heaviest rain in Pune was 51.1 mm on April 4, 1896. On April 6, 1953, Pune received 48.2 mm, and it poured 31.6 mm on April 28, 1959. Since then, the records were held by rainfall between 27.4 mm and 22.8 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning and rain in Pune and its suburbs till April 4. “There is a trough in the Easterlies, stretching from south Tamil Nadu to the North Konkan coast. This is not the only system. We also have a western disturbance in Northwest India that has caused a jet stream to move a little southward. These factors are conducive to the formation of thunderclouds and the occurrence of thunderstorms and hailstorms,” said S D Sanap, scientist with IMD Pune.

Thursday’s rain, which was accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, thunder and lightning, also spread across Malin, which received 18.5 mm, Dudulgaon, which recorded 13.5 mm and Narayangaon, where 12 mm of rain was recorded. Haveli received the least rainfall, at 0.5 mm, while Ballalwadi received 1 mm.

In the aftermath of the incessant rainfall, the maximum temperature has dropped below normal. The maximum temperature recorded at the Shivajinagar station was 34.6° C, which is 2.6° C below normal. This was similar to the maximum temperature in NDA, Chinchwad and Hadapsar, which had received some of the highest rain on Thursday. Pashan was marginally warmer at 35.1° C.

“The temperatures are going to be below normal for the next couple of days because of the clouds. We expect it to start rising from April 5, when the day-time temperature is likely to touch 37° C. By April 8, it is likely to be 38° C,” says Sanap. The minimum temperature was 19.9° C on Friday in Shivajinagar and NDA, while Pashan recorded 20.1° C. The night-time temperature is likely to remain stable as the clouds prevent the escape of the sun’s heat during the night and keep the atmosphere warm.

The IMD has issued an orange alert, indicating hailstorms, for Marthwada on April 3, followed by two days of yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and squall. In Vidarbha, a yellow alert extends to April 5, indicating that people should prepare for thunderstorms and lightning. On Friday, neither of these districts received significant rainfall.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 05: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments