Pune receives highest rainfall since 1896; 65 mm of rain pounds Shivajinagar

Pune has received the highest rainfall in the month of April since 1896. As the skies opened up on Thursday afternoon, NDA recorded 84 mm of rain; Shivajinagar recorded 65 mm, Hadapsar 42 mm, Pashan 36.3 mm, Chinchwad received 28.5 mm and Lohegaon 21 mm.

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According to data, the last record for heaviest rain in Pune was 51.1 mm on April 4, 1896. On April 6, 1953, Pune received 48.2 mm, and it poured 31.6 mm on April 28, 1959. Since then, the records were held by rainfall between 27.4 mm and 22.8 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning and rain in Pune and its suburbs till April 4. “There is a trough in the Easterlies, stretching from south Tamil Nadu to the North Konkan coast. This is not the only system. We also have a western disturbance in Northwest India that has caused a jet stream to move a little southward. These factors are conducive to the formation of thunderclouds and the occurrence of thunderstorms and hailstorms,” said S D Sanap, scientist with IMD Pune.