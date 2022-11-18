Pune: High-resolution global forecast model launched for better forecast of extreme climatic episodes

In its diamond jubilee celebrations on Thursday, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune launched the High resolution Global Forecast Model (HGFM) and the updated version of the DAMINI mobile application for lightning alerts, which was launched back in 2018.

Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, told reporters that the HGFM is a first-of-its-kind made-in-India initiative that would allow the forecast to reach a scale smaller than block level.

“Given the extreme climate changes, the HGFM has increased the horizontal resolution from 12 kilometres used in the existing GFS (Global Forecast System) to 6 kilometres. We are confident that the model would help in better forecast of extreme climatic episodes such as that of thunderstorms, tropical rain storms, etc,” he said.

The model has been on a continuous trial run since June and after thorough validations and performance evaluation, it will be handed for implementation to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the DAMINI mobile application, which gives lightning alerts with real-time data from the Lightning Location Network installed by IITM-MOES, will now be available in 14 regional languages. It would also provide basic information, the dos and don’ts in the regional languages.

The mobile application allows users to get SMS alerts on their registered mobile number and it has the feature to send ‘push messages’ to all mobile users within a 20-kilometre radius of lightning or thunderstorms for users who do not have access to smartphones.

At the event, scientists Jasti Chaudhary and Shivsai Dixit were conferred with the Pisharoty Award.