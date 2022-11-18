scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Pune: High-resolution global forecast model launched for better forecast of extreme climatic episodes

The updated version of the DAMINI mobile application for lightning alerts was also launched during the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, told reporters that the HGFM is a first-of-its-kind made-in-India initiative that would allow the forecast to reach a scale smaller than block level. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

In its diamond jubilee celebrations on Thursday, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune launched the High resolution Global Forecast Model (HGFM) and the updated version of the DAMINI mobile application for lightning alerts, which was launched back in 2018.

Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, told reporters that the HGFM is a first-of-its-kind made-in-India initiative that would allow the forecast to reach a scale smaller than block level.

“Given the extreme climate changes, the HGFM has increased the horizontal resolution from 12 kilometres used in the existing GFS (Global Forecast System) to 6 kilometres. We are confident that the model would help in better forecast of extreme climatic episodes such as that of thunderstorms, tropical rain storms, etc,” he said.

The model has been on a continuous trial run since June and after thorough validations and performance evaluation, it will be handed for implementation to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route

Meanwhile, the DAMINI mobile application, which gives lightning alerts with real-time data from the Lightning Location Network installed by IITM-MOES, will now be available in 14 regional languages. It would also provide basic information, the dos and don’ts in the regional languages.

The mobile application allows users to get SMS alerts on their registered mobile number and it has the feature to send ‘push messages’ to all mobile users within a 20-kilometre radius of lightning or thunderstorms for users who do not have access to smartphones.

More from Pune

At the event, scientists Jasti Chaudhary and Shivsai Dixit were conferred with the Pisharoty Award.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 02:10:55 pm
Next Story

‘Nobody knows you better than you’: Chhavi Mittal pens a powerful note on self-love

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement