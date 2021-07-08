Pune: High day temperatures and humidity makes city’s July unpleasant

On Thursday, the relative humidity recorded in Pune (8.30am) was 82 per cent, several notches higher for July over Pune. (Representational photo By Pavan Khengre)

Persistent high day time temperatures and relative humidity, witnessed during the past few days, has added to the discomfort levels for Puneites.

Since the beginning of this week, the maximum temperatures – owing to lack of rainfall – have stayed up to 4 degrees above normal, hovering close to 34 degrees, which is unusual for July.

The city’s rainfall continues to remain in deficit by 9 per cent for the straight sixth day. The city has recorded 163mm, since June 1.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have said that the higher concentration of moisture is due to the westerly winds. Availability of clear sky conditions, for most time of the day, was pushing the mercury levels above the normal mark.

The IMD’s latest forecast suggests cloudy sky conditions in the afternoon, possibility of light intensity rainfall, and above normal temperatures on Thursday. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 33.5 degrees and the minimum temperatures to remain around 24 degrees.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 08, 2021

Pune city AQI – 73 – Satisfactory