Pune: High Capacity Mass Transit Route should be redesigned to suit present needs, say activists

Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has scrapped the tender process for the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) as the tenders were 45 per cent higher than the estimated project cost, activists have demanded that the project be redesigned to suit present transportation requirements.

“The original plan of the HCMTR was based on traffic and transportation requirement studies conducted between 1978 and 1982. The HCMTR project was then included as an exclusive public transport corridor in the 1987 Development Plan for Pune. However, nothing further was done by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for more than three decades. Now the project has been taken up for implementation but with a major change — private vehicles would be allowed on the HCMTR. The concept changed but the name remained unchanged,” said Prashant Inamdar, president of Pedestrians First, an NGO working for sustainable transport and issues of pedestrians.

“As the name indicates, the HCMTR has been envisaged as a mass transit route — an exclusive public transport corridor. However, at the implementation stage, the PMC has surreptitiously converted it to a normal road with four vehicle lanes for private vehicles and two bus lanes,” said Inamdar.

Civic activists said an impression has been created that HCMTR means mass movement of large number of vehicles, including heavy vehicles. “Though HCMTR can never have vehicle lanes as it is a public transport corridor, the same name ‘HCMTR’ has been retained for the changed project even when private vehicles will now be allowed on this road. It can be said that all this has been done to mislead people about the concept of HCMTR and also make them believe that the original HCMTR in the 1987 DP is being implemented,” said an activist.

If implemented in the present form, the HCMTR project is not likely to serve its intended purpose and would also have adverse impact on the city due to private vehicles on HCMTR and original alignment of HCMTR based on 40-year-old studies, said environmentalist Sarang Yadwadkar.

“It is surprising that the project tender for HCMTR was floated without preparing the DPR. The PMC should give an explanation. The lowest offer received was at least 45 per cent higher than the estimated cost of Rs 5,192 crore. So the offer was scrapped,” Inamdar said.

Activists said the alignment of HCMTR should be reviewed and a fresh alignment worked out to bypass the developed areas of the city “O-D surveys, traffic studies, environmental impact studies and social impact studies should be conducted. A cost-benefit analysis should be done. The HCMTR should be made an exclusive public transport corridor. The HCMTR width should be reduced by 12 metres by making it a public transport corridor with two bus lanes and a common central service lane. This will also reduce the project cost considerably,” an activist said.

