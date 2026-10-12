Pune civic body plans drone survey, site film for High Capacity Mass Transit Circular Route

The HCMTR is going to be a completely elevated route with ramps connecting it to the main city roads.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readOct 12, 2026 08:13 PM IST
Pune civic body plans a drone survey and site film for the proposed High-Capacity Mass Transit Circular Route. (Image generated using AI)Pune civic body plans a drone survey and site film for the proposed High-Capacity Mass Transit Circular Route. (Image generated using AI)
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The Pune civic body has decided to undertake a drone survey and film the site of the proposed 43.60-km elevated High Capacity Mass Transit Circular Route (HCMTR), which aims to reduce traffic congestion in Pune by 25-30 per cent.

A long-term solution to the city’s traffic congestion, it is expected to cost Rs 2,634 crore mainly for acquiring about 4.98 lakh sqm of land. Land in Bopodi, Aundh, Bhamburda, Erandwana, Kothrud, Hingne, Parvati, Munjari, Wanawadi, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Vadgaonsheri, Lohegaon, Yerawada and Dhanori will have to be acquired for the project.

“The implementation of the ambitious project is going on at a fast pace. As per the directions of the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis, it is necessary to immediately finalise the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR), alignment and financial plan of the project and present it at various levels for approval,” said municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

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The HCMTR was proposed in 1987 but its implementation got delayed due to land issues and high construction cost. Attempts to restart the project in the past did not succeed due to technical reasons but now, considering the traffic situation in Pune, the state government has urged the Pune civic body to implement the project with immediate effect.

The HCMTR is going to be a completely elevated route with ramps connecting it to the main city roads. “It was proposed to prepare a six-minute film in Marathi and English on the current status of the project, on-site inspection, drone survey, alignment mapping, 3D animation and presentation,” he said.

Accordingly, details of quotations were sought. “The quotation of Rs 12.3 lakh by Bahawa Entertainment LLP is the lowest among three proposals we have received,” Ram said.

As the work is urgent and of high priority, he said it would be appropriate to approve the agency by exercising the special powers conferred under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

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Meanwhile, the HCMTR-Nagrik Kruti Samiti (HCMTR-NKS), seeking transparency in implementation of the project, pointed out that the proposed alignment passes through a dense and developed urban fabric and has potential implications for residential areas, schools, colleges, hospitals, places of worship and heritage sites. A 2019 study identified 25 pre-schools, 31 schools and colleges, 19 hospitals, 12 temples and five other listed cultural heritage sites within its 500-metre study buffer. It claimed more than 1,000 families could be displaced, while several residential societies are located in close proximity to the proposed alignment. The feasibility study reportedly estimates the loss of around 3,000 trees and identifies impacts on forest land, three lakes and three hills, with significant portions of the project area having dense vegetation, it said.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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