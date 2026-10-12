Pune civic body plans drone survey, site film for High Capacity Mass Transit Circular Route

The Pune civic body has decided to undertake a drone survey and film the site of the proposed 43.60-km elevated High Capacity Mass Transit Circular Route (HCMTR), which aims to reduce traffic congestion in Pune by 25-30 per cent.

A long-term solution to the city’s traffic congestion, it is expected to cost Rs 2,634 crore mainly for acquiring about 4.98 lakh sqm of land. Land in Bopodi, Aundh, Bhamburda, Erandwana, Kothrud, Hingne, Parvati, Munjari, Wanawadi, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Vadgaonsheri, Lohegaon, Yerawada and Dhanori will have to be acquired for the project.

“The implementation of the ambitious project is going on at a fast pace. As per the directions of the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis, it is necessary to immediately finalise the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR), alignment and financial plan of the project and present it at various levels for approval,” said municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.