Pune: Help who carried out thefts by sedating employers arrested from Tamil Nadu

Pune city police have arrested a woman for allegedly committing as many as 11 thefts at homes in several localities in the city while working as domestic help. The accused has been identified as Shanthi Chandran (43), a resident of Venggikkal in Tiruvannamail district in Tamil Nadu.

Stolen booty worth Rs 60.91 lakh, which includes about 1,250 grams of gold, from the accused who was arrested from Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, Madhubala Sethia (60), a resident of Wanwadi, had registered a complaint with the police in April 2021 that her house help had stolen jewellery worth Rs 10.52 lakh. As per her complaint, the house help was working at her place for a week and disappeared after the theft.

While investigating the case, police found out that a woman of a similar description had committed thefts using the same tactics in as many as 11 homes in the jurisdiction of Koregaon Park, Bund Garden, Yerwada, Khadak, Samarth, Lashkar and Kondhwa police stations over last three years.

According to the police, the woman gained employment at a house as a domestic worker and after acquiring knowledge of valuables and safety vaults, she allegedly gave sedatives to the employer’s family through the food she cooked for them. After the family would fall unconscious, she stole gold ornaments and other valuables and escaped from the spot.

An offence was lodged in this case at the Wanwadi police station under sections 381, 328 of the Indian Penal Code.

Based on descriptions given by victims and clues obtained from videos captured by the CCTV cameras around the crime scene, the police managed to identify the accused. A police team then went to Tamil Nadu and arrested her.