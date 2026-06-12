Pune collector bans heavy vehicles in city from June 16 to 24

Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi has banned heavy vehicles from entering the city between June 16 and 25 to ease congestion.

To provide relief the citizens from traffic congestion in Pune city, District Collector Jitendra Dudi has issued orders to temporarily ban the entry of heavy, bulky and multi-axle vehicles within the limits of Pune City Police Commissionerate using his authority under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

According to the order, heavy vehicles going from Pune city to other cities will not be allowed to enter the city from 12 am on June 16, 2026 to 12:00 am on 25 June, 2026. Alternative routes have been fixed for the concerned vehicles through Solapur, Mumbai, Ahilyanagar, Saswad, Chakan, Shikrapur, Talegaon, Jejuri, Supe, etc.

Vehicles needing to unload goods or carry goods to other places in the city as well as those providing essential services should take the permission of the Traffic Branch, Pune City, 72 hours in advance and use the prescribed alternative routes between 11 pm and 6 am.