Pune collector bans heavy vehicles in city from June 16 to 24

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To provide relief the citizens from traffic congestion in Pune city, District Collector Jitendra Dudi has issued orders to temporarily ban the entry of heavy, bulky and multi-axle vehicles within the limits of Pune City Police Commissionerate using his authority under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.
According to the order, heavy vehicles going from Pune city to other cities will not be allowed to enter the city from 12 am on June 16, 2026 to 12:00 am on 25 June, 2026. Alternative routes have been fixed for the concerned vehicles through Solapur, Mumbai, Ahilyanagar, Saswad, Chakan, Shikrapur, Talegaon, Jejuri, Supe, etc.
Vehicles needing to unload goods or carry goods to other places in the city as well as those providing essential services should take the permission of the Traffic Branch, Pune City, 72 hours in advance and use the prescribed alternative routes between 11 pm and 6 am.
Meanwhile, vehicles providing essential services such as petrol, diesel, milk, agricultural produce, etc have been excluded from this ban order. District Magistrate Jitendra Dudi has appealed to citizens and motorists to cooperate with the transport system by using alternative routes.
Vehicles travelling from Solapur towards Mumbai can take either the Kedgaon Chaufula–Nhavare–Shikrapur–Chakan route or the Uruli Kanchan–Koregaon Mul–Ashtapur–Shikrapur–Chakan route.
Traffic coming from Mumbai towards Solapur will be routed via Talegaon Dabhade–Chakan–Shikrapur–Nhavare–Kedgaon Chaufula. Vehicles headed from Mumbai to Ahilyanagar have two options: the Talegaon–Chakan–Khed–Manchar–Alephata corridor, or the Nashik Phata–Bhosari–Chakan–Shikrapur route.