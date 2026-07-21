Heavy, goods vehicles barred from Pune city to avoid rain-related traffic snarls

Waterlogging and vehicle breakdowns often lead to severe congestion on Pune city roads during the monsoon. (File Photo)

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has prohibited heavy and oversized vehicles from entering the city until further orders to prevent traffic snarls caused by waterlogging and vehicle breakdowns during the monsoon. However, goods vehicles will be allowed on designated routes between 11 pm and 6 am.

In an order issued on Monday, authorities appealed to transporters and truck operators to use alternative routes. Heavy vehicles travelling from Solapur towards Mumbai have been asked to use the Kedgaon–Chaufula–Nhavare–Talegaon Dhamdhere–Shikrapur–Chakan route or the Uruli Kanchan–Koregaon Mul–Ashtapur–Talegaon Dhamdhere–Shikrapur–Chakan route.

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Vehicles travelling from Mumbai to Solapur have been diverted via Talegaon Dabhade–Chakan–Shikrapur–Talegaon Dhamdhere–Nhavare–Kedgaon–Chaufula, or through Ashtapur–Koregaon Mul–Uruli Kanchan. Those heading towards Solapur from Saswad have been directed to use the Saswad–Jejuri–Morgaon–Supe–Kedgaon–Chaufula route.