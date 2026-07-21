Heavy, goods vehicles barred from Pune city to avoid rain-related traffic snarls

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Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has prohibited heavy and oversized vehicles from entering the city until further orders to prevent traffic snarls caused by waterlogging and vehicle breakdowns during the monsoon. However, goods vehicles will be allowed on designated routes between 11 pm and 6 am.
In an order issued on Monday, authorities appealed to transporters and truck operators to use alternative routes. Heavy vehicles travelling from Solapur towards Mumbai have been asked to use the Kedgaon–Chaufula–Nhavare–Talegaon Dhamdhere–Shikrapur–Chakan route or the Uruli Kanchan–Koregaon Mul–Ashtapur–Talegaon Dhamdhere–Shikrapur–Chakan route.
Vehicles travelling from Mumbai to Solapur have been diverted via Talegaon Dabhade–Chakan–Shikrapur–Talegaon Dhamdhere–Nhavare–Kedgaon–Chaufula, or through Ashtapur–Koregaon Mul–Uruli Kanchan. Those heading towards Solapur from Saswad have been directed to use the Saswad–Jejuri–Morgaon–Supe–Kedgaon–Chaufula route.
Heavy vehicles travelling between Mumbai and Ahilyanagar have been advised to use the Talegaon–Chakan–Khed–Manchar–Narayangaon–Alephata corridor.
11 pm-6 am window for goods vehicles
For goods vehicles entering Pune city for loading and unloading between 11 pm and 6 am, separate routes have been designated from the Ahmednagar, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Mumbai and Nashik directions to minimise disruption to city traffic.
Vehicles arriving from Ahilyanagar must use Nagar Road–Wagholi–Kharadi Bypass–Shastri Nagar Chowk–Golf Club Chowk–Alandi Road Junction–Chandrama Chowk–Poultry Chowk–Harris Bridge to reach their destinations. Vehicles coming from Solapur have been directed to use the Magarpatta–Bhaironala–Lullanagar Chowk–Gangadham Chowk–Market Yard route.
Those arriving from the Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur side must enter via the Bengaluru Highway–Navale Bridge–Katraj Chowk–Market Yard, while vehicles approaching from the Mumbai and Nashik side should use the Harris Bridge–Bopodi–Chandrama Chowk–Golf Club Chowk–Market Yard route.
Transporters have been asked to strictly adhere to the notified routes until the restrictions are lifted.