Pune: 77,000 consumers face power outage due to heavy rains

At least 77,000 consumers faced power outage as supply to several housing societies under the Rasta Peth, Padmavati and Bundgarden divisions in Pune was disrupted due to heavy rains late Monday evening, said officials.

Technical staff and engineers of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution company limited (MSEDCL) worked throughout the night and day to restore phase wise supply. In some areas, the supply was restored by morning while a majority of the areas got their supply by Tuesday afternoon, according to an official spokesperson.

MSEDCL authorities had to shut supply at some societies as parking lots and basements were inundated and it was by Tuesday afternoon that supply was restored. There was a breakdown of a total of 11 feeders across the three divisions. Anticipating heavy rains over the next two days, MSEDCL has urged its engineers and technical staff to ensure a smooth supply of electricity.

Areas like NIBM Road, Salunke Vihar, Kondhwa, Kumar Vasti, Kausar Bagh, Tingrenagar, Kumar Prithvi, Dagdevasti under the Rasta Peth division were affected while supply was disrupted in Gangadham, Bhilarewadi, Katraj, ISKCON, Sahakarnagar and other areas under the Padmavati division. In these areas there were feeder pillars at the roadsides apart from power metres at various society basements and as a precautionary measure, the supply was temporarily shut down, said MSEDCL officials.