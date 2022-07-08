Pune: Heavy rains increase water level in four dams by 1 TMC in 24 hours

The water level in four dams supplying water to Pune has increased by nearly 1 TMC and reached 5.45 TMC in the last 24 hours as their catchment area has been witnessing incessant rainfall after registering a deficit over the last month. Though the rainfall has now reduced slightly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy showers in the area in the next few days.

The water storage in four dams Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar, upstream of Mutha river had gone down to 2.5 TMC in the last week due to a rain deficit. Following this, the state water resources department alerted the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and urged proper water management. Accordingly, the PMC reduced water supply in the city to alternate days from July 4. It has now restored normal supply till July 11 citing festival days, but will review the situation later.

The water storage was 4.51 TMC on Thursday morning, which increased to 5.45 TMC on Friday morning. In the last 24 hours, the catchment area of Varasgaon registered 55 mm rain, Panshet had 60 mm, Temghar had 81 mm and Khadakwasla had 13 mm of rainfall.