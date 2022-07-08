scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Pune: Heavy rains increase water level in four dams by 1 TMC in 24 hours

The catchment area of Varasgaon registered 55 mm of rainfall, Panshet had 60 mm, Temghar received 81 mm and Khadakwasla got 13 mm of rain. The IMD has predicted heavy showers in the area in the coming days.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 8, 2022 11:47:21 am
Though the rainfall has now reduced slightly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy showers in the area in the next few days. (File)

The water level in four dams supplying water to Pune has increased by nearly 1 TMC and reached 5.45 TMC in the last 24 hours as their catchment area has been witnessing incessant rainfall after registering a deficit over the last month. Though the rainfall has now reduced slightly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy showers in the area in the next few days.

The water storage in four dams Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar, upstream of Mutha river had gone down to 2.5 TMC in the last week due to a rain deficit. Following this, the state water resources department alerted the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and urged proper water management. Accordingly, the PMC reduced water supply in the city to alternate days from July 4. It has now restored normal supply till July 11 citing festival days, but will review the situation later.

More from Pune

The water storage was 4.51 TMC on Thursday morning, which increased to 5.45 TMC on Friday morning. In the last 24 hours, the catchment area of Varasgaon registered 55 mm rain, Panshet had 60 mm, Temghar had 81 mm and Khadakwasla had 13 mm of rainfall.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft casePremium
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft case
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviourPremium
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviour
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciaryPremium
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciary

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement