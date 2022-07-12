Pune: Heavy rains continue, alert issued as authorities release water into Mutha river

As storage increased to 10.79 TMC in dams upstream western Maharashtra’s Mutha river, the state water resources department released the water into the river, issuing an alert to citizens residing alongside it. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has, meanwhile, decided to continue normal water supply in the city till July 26.

Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of four dams has increased the inflow of water to the dams by 2 TMC water in the last 24 hours. A statement from the water resources department said that “2,568 cusecs of water is being released from Khadakwasla dam since midnight.”

In the last 24 hours, Panshet received 141 mm rainfall, while it was 137 mm in Varasgaon, 170 mm in Temghar and 60 mm in Khadakwasla dam. The IMD has predicted more rainfall in the catchment areas throughout the week.

On July 4, the Pune civic body had restricted the water supply to city areas due to a deficit in rainfall last month which brought down the water storage to 2.5 TMC. It later restored the supply to normal from July 8 to 11 citing celebrations in connection with Ashadi Ekadashi and Bakri Eid festival on Sunday. Any further decision on water management would be taken on July 26 after reviewing the situation, it said.