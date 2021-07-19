Pune: Heavy rain to continue over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra till Friday

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the IMD has forecast isolated but extremely heavy spells (more than 204.4mm in 24 hours) over Konkan and Goa. (File photo)

THE SOUTHWEST monsoon continues to remain active over western Maharashtra and will bring heavy rain over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra till Friday.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said intense rain was recorded for the second consecutive day on Monday at many places across Konkan, with the 24-hour rainfall here being Matheran – Uran – 450mm, Thane – 280mm, Matheran – 270mm, Murmagoa and Harnai – 190mm, Panjim and Ratnagiri – 150mm, Mahabaleshwar – 100mm.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the IMD has forecast isolated but extremely heavy spells (more than 204.4mm in 24 hours) over Konkan and Goa.

There is an off-shore trough running between Maharashtra and Karnataka, which often brings moisture-laden westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over to land. In addition, there is an east-west shear zone cutting across Maharashtra, which is adding the prevailing favourable monsoon conditions.

“These two synoptic systems are leading to very heavy rain over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra, especially its ghat areas,” said Shubhangi Bhute, senior meteorologist at Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

Pune city, too, has come under the influence of these weather systems over the past two days. However, the city has witnessed light to moderate intensity rainfall. Shivajinagar recorded 5mm between 8.30 am – 5.30 pm on Monday.

The IMD has issued an orange alert (alert, be prepared) for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts till July 23. During the next four days, these districts will experience heavy to very heavy spells (64.4mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours).

With a fresh low-pressure system likely to form in the Arabian Sea around Friday, the rainfall activity over Vidarbha will improve during the weekend, the Met officials said.