Pune: Heavy rain slows down road traffic; several trains cancelled

AT least three express trains between Pune and Mumbai and two long-distance trains from Pune were cancelled on Wednesday due to waterlogging on the tracks between Mumbai and Thane after heavy rain. Three trains between Pune and Mumbai, scheduled for Thursday, have also been cancelled.

Advertising

According to Central Railway spokesperson Manoj Jhanvar, the Deccan Express, Indrayani Express and Inter-City Express between Pune and Mumbai were cancelled on Wednesday and will remain cancelled for Thursday. He said three trains between Pune and Mumbai, including Deccan Queen, Sinhagad Express, and Pragati Express, which run during morning hours, have been cancelled for Thursday. The spokesperson said the long-distance Pune-Indore Express and Pune-Ahmedabad Express were cancelled on Wednesday. The Kolhapur-Sahyadri Express has also been cancelled.

Because of heavy rain in Mumbai and Thane, the CST-Nagercoil Express and the Mahalaxmi Express originated from Pune instead of Mumbai. The Mumbai-Bidar Express was cancelled on Wednesday and the Bidar-Mumbai Express has been cancelled for Thursday.

Traffic on key roads hit

Traffic on key roads in Pune city slowed down during the peak hours of Wednesday due to incessant rain and closure of waterlogged roads. These roads included Jangali Maharaj Road, Ganeshkhind Road and Tilak Road. As Bhide Bridge was closed for traffic, Lakdi Bridge, which is normally closed for motorcycles, was opened for two-wheelers. Some areas in Kharadi, Hadapsar and Khadki also saw traffic crawling.