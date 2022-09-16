Heavy rain increases discharge in Mula and Mutha rivers, citizens alerted

With the increasing discharge of water in the Mula and Mutha rivers cutting across the city, the district administration has alerted citizens living alongside the river and asked them to avoid using the riverside road for commuting.

The catchment area of dams upstream of Mula and Mutha rivers have been experiencing continuous rainfall since the last few days. The intensity increased from Wednesday.

“The four dams upstream of Mutha river are filled to capacity. Therefore, the water is discharged from all dams — Panshet, Varasgaon, Temghar and Khadakwasla. The volume was 22,880 cusecs in the noon and would change as per the inflow of water in the dams,” said Y S Bhandelker, assistant engineer in-charge of dams upstream of Mutha river.

He said that the citizens should avoid entering the river and remove their vehicles parked at the riverbanks. He also suggested that cattle be kept at a safe distance from the banks. “Everyone should be careful and vigilant,” added Bhandelker.

Similarly, 15,840 cusecs of water has been released from Mulshi river, while 5,600 cuses released from Pavna.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed traffic jam on all main roads due to incessant rainfall since wee hours. Also, the main pipeline burst in the Cantonment area on Solapur road, further adding to the traffic woes.