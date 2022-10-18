Pune: Heavy rain leads to flooding at 20 places; 12 rescued by fire brigade, one hurt in tree collapse

As heavy rain battered Pune and its surrounding areas from Monday night, the fire brigade responded to around 20 incidents of flooding and waterlogging from across the city and rescued 12 people who were trapped due to related incidents. One person was injured in an incident of tree collapse, officials of the fire brigade said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 30 families from a village in the Junnar taluka of Pune district were shifted to safer places as a precautionary measure late on Monday, officials of the district administration said.

Heavy rain began lashing Pune and its neighbouring areas from around 9.30 pm. Officials from the fire brigade control room said they started receiving calls about flooding at around 10 pm. Till around 4 am on Tuesday, the fire brigade teams responded to 20 incidents of flooding, waterlogging, and water gushing into houses.

These incidents were reported from Sukhsagarnagar, Kondhwa Khurd, Rasta Peth, B T Kawade Road, Hadapsar, Mangalwar Peth, Shivajinagar, Kasba Peth, Kumbharwada, Narayan Peth, Aundh, Parvati, Mitra Mandal Chowk, and Bhavani Peth areas.

Officials said five members of a family who were trapped in their house in the Mangalwar Peth area due to flooding were rescued by the fire brigade. Seven people were rescued by a team from the Kondhwa fire station after flooding in the Kondhwa Khurd area, they added.

A compound wall collapsed in Parvati and three large trees were uprooted in the Hadapsar, Chandannagar, and Pashan Road areas of the city. In the tree collapse incident on Pashan Road, a person who was riding a bike was injured, a fire brigade official said.

Heavy rain was also reported from various parts of the Pune district. In the Pimpri Pendhar village under the Junnar taluka, located around 95 km from Pune city, 30 families were shifted to safety during the night as a precautionary measure, the district administration officials said.