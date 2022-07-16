Pune: Heavy rain, distant exam centres affect attendance in first CUET

As heavy rain lashed several parts of Maharashtra, its impact was seen on the attendance of candidates who had registered to appear for the first-ever Common University Entrance Test (CUET). A large number of students failed to turn up for the exam being organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to courses at 45 central universities.

In fact, at the G H Raisoni College of Engineering in Wagholi, Pune, only 98 of 159 registered candidates turned up for the morning slot (9 am to 12 pm) while for the afternoon slot (3 pm to 6.45 pm), 83 of 140 registered candidates appeared for the entrance exam, said officials at the centre.

“Students at this centre are not just from Pune but from nearby cities as well. The absenteeism could be because of heavy rain across cities, making it difficult to travel. However, if students write to NTA with genuine reasons, they could get another chance since the entrance exam is being conducted in phases,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, factors such as heavy rain and centres located far away posed a challenge for candidates, and many had to travel to other cities to take the tests.

Aryaa Kulkarni, a resident of Pune, was in Nashik two days ago when she received her admit card.

“Since both Nashik and Pune were on red alert due to rain and flooding, I was worried about reaching the centre. My father is in the Army and could not come to drop me, so I travelled alone from Nashik. My family was very concerned as well. Even after coming here, finding the centre was a problem since it is in a remote place and the Google map location was wrong. I was nervous that I would end up missing it and just reached five minutes prior to the exam…,” he said.

She also pointed out certain administrative errors, such as the students being told not to carry their own masks as they would be provided with disposable ones, but the centre making no such provisions. Many candidates from other cities complained that they were assigned Pune as a centre despite it not being their top choice.

An Army officer from Colaba, who requested anonymity, said he had reached the city with his daughter, who was taking the exam, a day ago and stayed in a hotel to avoid last-minute glitches. “On a regular day, it takes five hours to reach Pune from Mumbai. We had heavy rain and landslides on the expressway so we didn’t want to risk it and decided to come a night prior. But what I don’t understand is that when my daughter chose Pune as a fourth option, and there are centres in Mumbai where exams will take place at later dates, why did she have to come here?” he said.

Kalyan resident Sangam Singh said his sister Shagun, who took the CUET exam in Pune, also came one day in advance to avoid last-minute glitches.

Nikhil Ghule, a resident of Aurangabad, came to Pune only to take the Sociology exam on Friday. He has four other papers, all in his home city on August 5. “I don’t know why they allotted me only one paper in this city? I travelled six hours one way in the heavy rain and I came in early because I was afraid of getting late. There are several students like me, who were made to travel just for one subject,” he said.

In fact, many outstation candidates decided not to appear for the exams due to the difficulty in travelling during monsoon.

“My son had been allotted three cities, Pune, Nashik and Mumbai, may be because he has applied to several central universities. We had seen reports of certain areas being flooded; unfortunate cases of people being swept away due to rains, so my son told me he wanted to skip the exam today. I asked him to treat it like a road trip with me and come along for the experience. But travelling is challenging in the current situation,” said Satya Kulthe, father of candidate Kiran from Nashik.

In terms of the difficulty of the exam and overall feedback, students said it wasn’t too tough and most questions were based on NCERT syllabus.

Aakarsh Pathak, a Class 12 student of CBSE from Bavdhan, said, “The English paper was quite generic; in fact, it was too easy while the General Test was basically about current affairs. The Mathematics paper was the only mentionable one, it was from within the NCERT syllabus. Though all the questions were easy, the distribution of time wasn’t done properly, in terms of the questions to time ratio. It takes two minutes to solve a maths question and they gave us 45 minutes for 50 questions while the English paper was so simple I finished it in 15 minutes. Even the CBSE term 1 exam was tougher than this one.”

Avantika Kumari, a Patna resident who has been in Pune since three months to prepare for various entrance tests, said she found the English and General Test very easy. “The legal test was a bit lengthy, I feel we needed more time to attempt it properly,” she said.