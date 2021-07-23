Pune: Heavy rain disrupts power supply to over 1 lakh consumers in Kolhapur

"Work is underway and supply has been restored in 44 villages,” said MSEDCL officials (Representational image)

Extremely heavy rain has disrupted power supply to over 1.15 lakh consumers in Kolhapur district.

Ankush Nale, regional director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Pune region, who visited Kolhapur on Friday to make a quick assessment of the power supply situation, said instructions have been issued to the districts.

The Pune region includes the districts of Pune, Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur and Sangli. “As a precautionary measure, power supply is shut down if the level of rainwater rises and the power substations and distribution transformers are at risk of getting submerged.”

“We will try to restore power as soon as possible and instructions have been issued accordingly,” said Nale.

Meanwhile, state health officials admitted that the breakdown of power supply in some flood-hit areas was hampering efforts to communicate with their teams in affected villages. In areas of Chiplun and Ratnagiri, connectivity was a major problem due to power outages.

According to MSEDCL officials in Satara, at least 321 villages did not have power supply and more than 56,000 consumers were affected. `

“Work is underway and supply has been restored in 44 villages,” said MSEDCL officials. In Pune district too, there were eight villages in Bhor that did not have power supply on Friday for more than eight to ten hours.