Pune: Heavy police deployment to prevent crowding for New Year celebrations

Pune police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, on Monday, said that close to 5,000 police personnel will be deployed in the city on December 31 to prevent crowding during new year celebrations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police have issued prohibitory orders for New Year’s Eve, banning the gathering of more than five persons at any particular spot between 11 pm and 6 pm. Police said that restaurants, hotels, bars and wine shops should close their operations before 11 pm on December 31.

Gupta said that it is important that people bring in the new year at home and follow instructions given by police. Those seen crowding at public places for celebrating the new year will face legal action, he added.

Police personnel will be deployed at important locations in the city such as FC Road, JM Road, Pune Camp and other spots where people usually gather for new year celebrations.

Additionally, the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) will be pressed into service for security purposes. Police in plain clothes will also be deployed at various locations to watch out for any untoward incidents.

