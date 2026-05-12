Pune weather: City records season’s warmest morning as Shivajinagar hits 26.3°C; IMD forecasts hotter days

After recording the warmest morning of the season on Monday, Pune’s Shivajinagar station saw the minimum temperature rise by another 1.5°C on Tuesday to 26.3°C, the highest morning temperature of the season so far. According to experts, it is also the fourth-highest minimum temperature recorded in May since 2014.

If Shivajinagar was sweltering this Tuesday, it was still cooler than Hadapsar, which experienced the warmest morning in Pune, when the mercury touched 28.8 degree C; Magarpatta, where the minimum temperature was 28.1 degree C; or Wadgaonsheri or Koregaon Park, where the minimum temperature was 27.7 degree C.

Chinchwad recorded a morning temperature of 26.9 degree Celsius. Pashan was marginally cooler at 24.2 degree Celsius. NDA recorded a drop in the minimum temperature over 24 hours, with the mercury touching 21.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday, compared to 23.8 degree Celsius the day before.