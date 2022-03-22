What is behind Pune’s spell of hot days this month?

Pune experienced one of its longest hot and dry spells earlier this month. March is the month of seasonal transition between winter to summer, and the maximum temperatures begin to gradually rise from early March.

This year, however, the mercury soared and remained close to the 40-degrees mark for five consecutive days between March 16 and March 19 (see box below). During these days, the maximum temperatures remained close to 3 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Maximum temperature (degree Celsius) in Pune. (Source: IMD) Maximum temperature (degree Celsius) in Pune. (Source: IMD)

It is not the day temperatures, but the extended heat spell that is uncommon over Pune in March. Previously, in March 2017 and 2019, Pune’s maximum temperatures breached the 40-degrees mark, whereas the all-time record of 42.8 degrees Celsius was reported in March 1892.

Normally in March, the core heating zone develops between Odisha and Gujarat and the maximum temperatures here show a rising trend.

Such a prolonged spell of hot days over Pune and its neighbouring areas has predominantly been due to the warm winds coming from hotter west and northwest India regions, where heatwave conditions prevailed last week. The Konkan region recently experienced high temperatures and heatwave-like conditions.

“The winds from already hot areas like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some southern states brought hot air over parts of Maharashtra, especially northern the regions. Besides, the humidity levels dropped and remained between 12 to 15 per cent for most of the day. During the afternoon hours, it fell below 10 per cent, resulting inhot and dry conditions over Pune,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather Forecasting Division at IMD, Pune.

In addition, Maharashtra has not experienced pre-monsoon showers or thunderstorm activities so far this month.

“Even though there is moisture being dragged over Maharashtra from the south, and cloud formation being noticed from time to time, it has not resulted in any rainfall event,” Kashyapi said.

Since intermittent clouding over Pune and some areas in Madhya Maharashtra has been observed for the last two days, the maximum temperatures have shown a marginal drop. On Monday, Pune recorded 37.2 degrees, which is normal for this time of the year.

On Tuesday, there is a possibility of light intensity rain (2.5mm to 6.4mm in 24 hours). With the return of clear sky conditions expected by March 25, the IMD has forecast a rise in day temperatures to 39 degrees.