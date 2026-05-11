Hottest May day since 2015: Pune records season’s highest minimum temperature

An IMD scientist said temperatures have crossed 40°C in many parts of Pune and similar weather conditions are likely to continue over the next four to five days.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneMay 11, 2026 02:43 PM IST
Pune, Pune weather, IMD Heatwave Alert:The sharp rise in minimum temperatures was felt across Pune Monday. (File Photo)
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Pune recorded its highest minimum temperature of the season Monday, with the Shivajinagar weather station registering 24.8° Celsius in the morning, which was 2.5°C higher than Sunday’s reading.

On Sunday evening, Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4°C, making it the hottest May day there since 2015. The previous decade-high for May was 41.3°C in 2019, while last year’s highest May temperature was 41.2°C. This year, however, Lohegaon was even hotter on May 10, recording 42.7°C — the highest temperature in Pune.

The sharp rise in minimum temperatures was felt across Pune Monday. Hadapsar recorded 28.7°C, up from 26.3°C on Sunday, while Magarpatta saw a 2°C increase to 28.2°C. Wadgaonsheri registered 27.9°C, compared to 25.8°C the previous day, making for a more uncomfortable morning. In Chinchwad, the minimum temperature rose from 24.8°C to 27°C. Pashan, however, bucked the trend, recording a cooler 17.2°C compared to 20.4°C Sunday morning.

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Shivajinagar was the warmest place in Pune on Sunday. Koregaon Park and Wadgaonsheri were almost as warm, at 41° C, and Chinchwad, Lavale and Magarpatta touched 40° C. Pashan, where the mornings are cooler, saw the heat develop rapidly during the day to 40° C.

“The temperatures are rising and crossing 40° C in large parts of Pune. We are expecting similar conditions for the next four to five days,” said S D Sanap, Scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Sanap said the relatively lower temperatures last week were due to a trough over the region, which brought moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

“The trough has weakened and moved away, so we see the Northerly winds blowing into the region. These winds are carrying heat from the warm regions of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, contributing to the rise in temperatures here. Among the other reasons are the clear skies that allow the sun’s rays to hit the earth directly, and the lack of moisture in the atmosphere,” he added.

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Meanwhile, IMD has announced a heat wave in Central Maharashtra and Marathwada on May 12 and 13. There is a heatwave alert on May 14 and 15 in Vidarbha, the hottest region of Maharashtra.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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