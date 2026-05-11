Hottest May day since 2015: Pune records season’s highest minimum temperature

Pune recorded its highest minimum temperature of the season Monday, with the Shivajinagar weather station registering 24.8° Celsius in the morning, which was 2.5°C higher than Sunday’s reading.

On Sunday evening, Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4°C, making it the hottest May day there since 2015. The previous decade-high for May was 41.3°C in 2019, while last year’s highest May temperature was 41.2°C. This year, however, Lohegaon was even hotter on May 10, recording 42.7°C — the highest temperature in Pune.

The sharp rise in minimum temperatures was felt across Pune Monday. Hadapsar recorded 28.7°C, up from 26.3°C on Sunday, while Magarpatta saw a 2°C increase to 28.2°C. Wadgaonsheri registered 27.9°C, compared to 25.8°C the previous day, making for a more uncomfortable morning. In Chinchwad, the minimum temperature rose from 24.8°C to 27°C. Pashan, however, bucked the trend, recording a cooler 17.2°C compared to 20.4°C Sunday morning.