Pune: Healthcare leaders aim to empower women to make informed choices about family planning

Ahead of World Contraception Day (September 26), healthcare professionals, policymakers, non-governmental organisations, telehealth providers, industry associations, and digital influencers gathered to underline their commitment to support women in taking control of their health and lives, at an Asia Pacific virtual roundtable titled #TakeControl: Shaping Digital Health for Women in the Covid Decade, on Friday.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been the fastest-moving global public health crisis in a century, causing a strain on health systems, many of which were forced to divert resources away from their reproductive health services.

Women also lost access to health services due to mobility restrictions or fear of traveling to health facilities, according to the United Nations Population Fund.

The virtual event held on Friday explored the impact of Covid-19 on women’s access to healthcare, and highlighted the crucial role digital technology and collaboration play in shaping an empowered future for women’s health and family planning.

Recognising the urgent need for more dedicated work to secure continuity of access to healthcare, Bayer convened the virtual roundtable, in collaboration with key organisations in the region.

The event comprised three distinct expert panels, and the first panel: ‘No woman left behind: Covid-19 and unplanned pregnancies’ drew attention to the urgent impact of Covid-19 on women’s access to healthcare and family planning resources, and the burden of unplanned pregnancies.