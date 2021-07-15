Pune health matters: City startup’s recycling menstual pads wins award, Smile Train announces launch of CLCs in India

For every 1,000 women, PadCare diverts over 8,000 pads monthly from landfills and makes reusable products that can save up to 40 tonnes of CO2 per month. (Representational)

Lokmanya hospital performs limb saving surgery on 21-year-old girl

A team led by Dr Parag Sahasrabudhe, the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon at Lokmanya Hospital, Pune successfully performed a complex and complicated limb saving surgery on a 21-year-old, road accident patient using a Dermal Regeneration Templates, new technology in India to give her a new lease of life.

Prajakta Joshi (name changed) massive road traffic accident because of collision with a heavy-duty dumper which dragged her along the roadside leading to severe injury to her left lower limb. The entire left leg from her thighs downwards had a degloving injury with loss of skin circumferentially from her lower thigh to the ankle joint. She also had severe damage to her leg muscles.

Dr Sahasrabudhe said the surgery was complicated as there was no skin available to cover such a large defect with exposed and open shin bone, and conventional reconstructive surgery technique( Microvascular flap surgery) was risky and inadequate to cover such a large wound.

“We succeeded by using Dermal Regeneration Templates, new technology in India along with Negative pressure wound therapy and conventional reconstructive surgery techniques. Dermal Regeneration Template is a double layer skin regeneration system. It was extremely gratifying to see her walk with walker support 3 weeks down the accident. She was discharged from the hospital after three weeks from admission and her recovery was miraculous,,” said Dr Sahasrabudhe.

Start-up recycling menstrual pads wins award

A Pune-based start-up that creates recyclable materials out of soiled menstrual pads has been hailed as one of the winners of the SEED Low Carbon Awards (SEED Awards). SEED was founded as part of a global partnership between the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Founded in 2018 by Indian entrepreneur Ajinkya Dhariya, PadCare Lab’s NABL-certified Processing Unit, which is completely smokeless and silent, processes up to 3,000 pads per day into cellulose and plastic that can be recycled. For every 1,000 women, PadCare diverts over 8,000 pads monthly from landfills and makes reusable products that can save up to 40 tonnes of CO2 per month.

PadCare also raises menstrual health awareness through camps and the #ponderwithpadcare campaign, which aims to reduce women absenteeism at work and school during their periods. With SEED’s support, PadCare aims improve the Unit’s handling of material and reduce processing costs.

NGO Smile Train announces first-of-its-kind Cleft Leadership Center in India

Smile Train, an NGO, has announced the worldwide launch of its Cleft Leadership Centers (CLCs). The CLCs are among its most significant initiatives to improve global health equity and promote access to safe, quality and free comprehensive cleft care across continents.

In India, the Cleft Leadership Center is being launched at Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital in Bangalore and will be headed by Dr Krishnamurthy Bonanthaya, Maxillofacial Surgeon and Project Director, Smile Train. The CLC will serve as a regional hub for cleft treatment and training, providing best in class comprehensive care. This includes a holistic, team-centered model that encompasses surgery, speech therapy, nutritional support, orthodontics, dental and ENT care, counselling, and psychosocial support.

The impact of CLCs will extend far beyond cleft care. They will strengthen health systems throughout these countries and regions,” said Smile Train President & CEO Susannah Schaefer.