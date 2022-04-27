Pune health matters: RSSDI gets new chairperson; ‘time lapse imaging Embryoscope’ machine for fertility treatment launched at DPU

Dr. Shailaja Kale is new Chairperson of RSSDI Maharashtra

Dr. Shailaja Kale, a Pune-based diabetologist, is all set to take over as the Chairperson of the Maharashtra Chapter of the Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), the largest organisation for doctors working in the field of diabetes. Her tenure would be of one year till March 31, 2023. Dr Kale has been a life member of RSSDI since the last 25 years. She has worked as the Executive Committee Member and as the Joint Secretary of RSSDI Maharashtra Chapter in the past.

Other office bearers for the upcoming year include patrons Dr Vijay Panikar (Mumbai), Dr H B Chandalia (Mumbai), Dr Sanjiv Indurkar (Aurangabad), Chair Elect Dr Narayan Deogaonkar (Nashik), Immediate Past Chair Dr Shashank Joshi (Mumbai), Secretary Dr Rajiv Kovil (Mumbai).

Dr Shailaja Kale is a professor of internal medicine and consultant diabetologist in Pune, practicing for the last 25 years. She is also the founder of the SKDC Diabetes & Specialty Clinics and Orange Diabetes Foundation. She is a Fellow of the American College of Endocrinology and is at the forefront of diabetes education and has been conducting awareness programmes in Pune for the last 30 years. She has also published a book titled ‘Notice Diabetes’.

‘Time lapse imaging Embryoscope’ machine for fertility treatment launched at DPU

A Time Lapse Imaging system – Embryoscope machine — was launched at the D Y Patil University and Hospital’s IVF and Endoscopy Centre for the first time in Pune. Noted scientist Dr Vijay Bhatkar was the chief guest on the occasion. This Time Lapse Imaging technology increases the chances of pregnancy, Dr Yashraj Patil, Trustee and Treasurer of DPU said while Chancellor of DPU Dr P D Patil said, “Time Lapse Imaging is a cutting edge technology for fertility treatment. The effort is to deliver quality care to patients through innovative tools and techniques in a focused manner. The Time Lapse Imaging system significantly focuses on improving live birth rates and reducing early pregnancy loss rates.”

“Medical science has to combine its expertise with technology to bring anything into life these days and nothing is possible without technology,” Dr Bhatkar said. At DPU IVF and Endoscopy Centre, for cases like recurrent implantation failure, recurrent pregnancy loss and elderly couples, the Time Lapse Imaging system is used along with non-invasive preimplantation genetic testing (niPGT) to optimise best blastocyst selection which helps optimise implantation rate and decrease miscarriage rate. “With the use of Time Lapse Imaging system, a success rate of 90% can be achieved,” said Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, Chief and Head of the IVF Centre said. Time Lapse technology reduces observational time restrictions and stress to embryos during culture and assessment, she added.

Jehangir hospital performs Bone Cell Therapy to reverse avascular necrosis

Jehangir Hospital, in association with Regrow Biosciences, successfully conducted ‘Bone Cell Therapy’ through the DCGI-approved OSSGROW, a targeted and personalised cell therapy-based solution to reverse AVN (Avascular Necrosis) of the hip.

The procedure was performed on a 57-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman in Pune. Dr Ashish Arbat, Unit Head and Senior Joint replacement surgeon at Jehangir hospital, narrated two cases and said that the bone cell therapy procedure was pain-free and straightforward, which involved extracting healthy bone cells from the bone marrow.

“With India’s first natural bone cell therapy, these patients were treated using OSSGROW developed by the Indian biotechnology company, Regrow Biosciences. The surgical procedure for OSSGROW is comparatively cheaper and pain-free than bone replacement surgeries. Orthopaedists within the network of Regrow Biosciences who have treated AVN patients using this bone cell therapy technique have reported it is safe and effective. The post-therapeutic medical care is simple and mainly involves partial weight-bearing activities for two weeks, X-ray examinations for six weeks, annual MRI tests, and digital subtraction angiography every six months for the following year,” Dr Arbat said.