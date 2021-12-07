Pune health matters: Doctors treat rare tumour; Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital provides free cleft surgeries to kids

Doctors at Noble hospital diagnosed a 31-year-old woman with a rare tumor after she complained of pain on her index finger radiating to the forearm and arm.

Dr. Abhishek Ghosh, a Microvascular surgeon from Noble hospital, and his team operated on her. During surgery, they found that it was a very unusual tumor with a large number of nerves and arteries going in and out of the tumor. He excised the entire tumor and sent it for histopathological examination.

Dr Ghosh, said, “The biopsy report showed a lipofibromatous haemartoma which is a very rare tumor with less than 100 cases reported worldwide till now. The medical journal named ‘Medscape’ has published an article on this tumour. The journal mentions that it is rare and fewer than 100 cases have been documented worldwide. The condition is so rare that there are no guidelines for its treatment. But generally, it is seen that a complete removal gives good results. We operated on the patient on November 21, and we are happy that the patient is doing fine now.”

FIND partners with CSIR-IGIB for boosting sequencing capacity

FIND, the global alliance for diagnostics has partnered with CSIR -Institute of Genomics and Integrated Biology) to aid India’s fight against COVID-19 by boosting sequencing capacity across the country. The partnership aims to decentralize genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2, down to the district level by setting up “MicroLabs” that enable sequencing, analysis, and interpretation of sequencing data with minimal turnaround time and infrastructure limited settings.

While the challenges associated with Covid-19 have been pervasive across the globe, the pandemic has also spurred on-the-spot innovation. As a co-lead of the Diagnostics Pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator., FIND is supporting India’s efforts towards the establishment of a robust genomic surveillance systemThe emergence of Omicron, designated a VOC by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 26, 2021, has reiterated the need for enhanced sequencing capacity,Dr Sanjay Sarin, Vice President, Access at FIND said this partnership with CSIR-IGIB will bring sequencing capabilities closer to patients, which means faster response times that can help keep everyone safe.

Dr Rajesh Pandey, Principal Scientist, CSIR-IGIB said: “MicroLabs based genome sequencing of pathogens would take labs to the people, allowing for rapid variant detection and prioritising sequencing of clinically relevant samples. This would advance a ‘hub-and-spoke’ model of genomic surveillance, comprising both – MegaLabs (high-throughput sequencing) and MicroLabs (high-priority sequencing). Prof Anurag Agrawal, Director, CSIR-IGIB said: “Such efforts are important towards making India better prepared for genomic surveillance of pathogens, with trained genomics manpower, data management and data sharing.”

AstraZeneca joins hands with Make A Wish foundation, fulfill wishes of chidren suffering from critical ailments

Make A Wish Foundation and AstraZeneca India Private Limited, a biopharmaceutical company organised a fun-filled event in Pune for children suffering from critical illnesses such as Cancer. The event at an auditorium provided by Hotel Utsav saw a participation of about 25 children along with their parents.AstraZeneca India has joined hands with ‘Make-A-Wish’ Foundation India to fulfil the wishes of about 500 children suffering from critical ailments across the country.

The event organised in the city recently marked the beginning of a series of 11 events planned across Goa, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Baroda in an effort to reach out as many children between the age of 3 to 18 years as possible. Dr. Anil Kukreja – V.P Medical Affairs & Regulatory, AstraZeneca India said, “Our partnership with Make-A-Wish is an extension of two of our marquee campaigns Ganga Godavari initiative and New Normal Same Cancer (NNSC) where we are working with multiple influencers to organise camps across the country to encourage preventive healthcare check-ups to aid early diagnosis of cancer. Our parallel focus through the two campaigns is to enable adherence and continuity of cancer treatment”.

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital provides free cleft surgeries to kids in Maharashtra

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital (ABMH) in association with Akila Bharatha Mahila Seva Samaja, (ABMSS), a charitable society that supports cleft surgeries for children has successfully conducted more than 25 cleft surgeries completely free for children in the last two months. The objective is to treat more such children in near future. The hospital has been providing these free surgeries from all over Maharashtra, including Pandharpur, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar amongst others.

“We wish to reach out to all such children in Pune and periphery with a focus on children born with cleft lip and palate to make their lives better through this service”, Rekha Dubey, CEO, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital.