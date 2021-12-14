Pune health matters: Sancheti hospital celebrates 56 years since launch; Aditya Birla Trust’s new division for menstrual health awareness

Sancheti Hospital recently celebrated 56 years since it was launched. Currently, Sancheti Hospital is one the largest orthopaedic single speciality hospital providing Post Graduate specialisation.

On the occasion, Dr K H Sancheti, Founder Director of Sancheti Hospital said: “When we started the hospital, our main aim was to provide holistic and affordable care for the patient.”

Taking the legacy forward is Dr Parag Sancheti, Managing Director who said that they have a team of more than 750 caregivers and now intend to build a State-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital. When asked what advice would he like to give to the present generation of doctors, he added, “Be present and take care of the patient as his relative would take care of him. Provide him/her a soothing touch and try to build a caring relationship.”

Healthians and QRX join hands to launch Rapid PCR Testing for Covid-19, which gives results in 30 minutes

To fulfil the need for rapid testing of Covid-19 across the country, QRX and Healthians, a health testing network with a presence in 130 cities, have joined hands in procuring and maintaining the applicable licence for Rapid PCR tests based on RT Lamp technology (called SARAL TEST) provided through the labs and testing facilities of Healthians. The test provides results in 30 minutes and is ICMR approved

The partnership between QRX and Healthians for providing Rapid PCR Tests for Covid-19 will help in taking the testing to the doorstep of the common man and commercial business hubs through collection centres as well mobile van testing facilities. QRX and Healthians will jointly partner in terms of setting up the infrastructure for the testing of mobile vans and operating them, a statement issued here has said.

Deepak Sahni, Founder and CEO, Healthians, said: “With the imminent scare of the new coronavirus variant, faster turnaround time of Covid testing would benefit the masses.” Mohammed Sirajuddin, Co-Founder QR. said, “The Saral Test SARS-Cov-2-RTAMP kit has 100% specificity & 97% Sensitivity including for the Omnicron variant. Furthermore, it has a low instrumentation cost. The Saral Test for Covid detection uses the RT Lamp Technology that’s the quicker method of testing. LAMP stands for Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification is an assay that can be used for SARS-COV-2 viral RNA detection. Reverse-transcription LAMP (RT-LAMP) allows for quicker analysis of genetic material than traditional PCR and is proven to be successful in the detection of the COVID-19 virus. The sample required is saliva, nasal or oral swab and it allows for quicker turnaround time, reliable and cost-effective testing. Whereas a traditional SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test can take around 2 to 3 hours, Saral Test (RT-LAMP) takes around 30 minutes.”

Due to the low space requirements and simple lab infrastructure required for conducting this test, Rapid PCR Testing Centres (SARAL TEST) can be set up at airports, corporate and government enterprise offices, railway stations, and metro stations and it will be offered at affordable prices.

Aditya Birla Education Trust launches ‘Ujaas’ to create menstrual health awareness and management

Aditya Birla Education Trust announced the launch of its new division ‘Ujaas’ which will be driven by Founder, Advaitesha Birla. Ujaas endeavours to raise awareness and attempt to alleviate the stigma associated with menstruation, distribute free sanitary napkins to women and girls and identify different sustainable measures of menstrual hygiene and management.

In the pre-launch phase, pilot projects of Ujaas are already in progress in Amravati, Palghar, Thane and Washim districts of Maharashtra. Ujaas has conducted menstrual hygiene workshops and sanitary pad distribution in Sangli, Ahmednagar and Gadchiroli districts of Maharashtra.

In the wake of this year’s floods in Kolhapur and Konkan, Ujaas has provided relief in the affected areas. Not confining its footprint just to rural India, Ujaas has also provided support to the inmates in Byculla Women’s jail & Thane Central Jail.