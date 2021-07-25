Pune Health Matters: Jehangir hospital awarded platinum status for excellence in stroke care; Freedom from Diabetes helped 10,000 diabetics

Jehangir hospital awarded platinum status for excellence in stroke care

Jehangir Hospital has been awarded the Platinum status for excellence in stroke care for the fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021 in succession. The hospital is one among 7 hospitals in the country receiving the Platinum award for two consecutive quarters, hence become one amongthe top ten hospitals for excellence in Stroke Care in India.

Among the criteria that have been met to get the platinum status includes door to needle time, door to groin time, recanalization procedure rate out of total stroke incidence in the hospital, CT/MRI imaging procedures and others. The World Stroke Organisation(WSO)has given this award to Hospitals and Stroke Champions who are committed to offer standardised and timely treatment to stroke patients. The CODE stroke programme at the hospital was introduced by Late Dr Fiyaz Pasha way back in 2015, He was the head of Emergency Department at Jehangir Hospital .

“We have an organised process in place whereby Emergency Physicians coordinate with Neurologist, Radiologists and intensivists to hasten the process of providing quality care to any patient presenting with a stroke to the Emergency Room. This award is recognition by the World Stroke Organisation for the efficient implementation of this process, Dr Soumya Chandrasekhar – Head of Emergency Department at Jehangir Hospital, said. Vinod Sawantwadkar CEO Jehangir Hospital said, Jehangir Hospital’s stroke programme was launched on World Stroke Day on October 29 2011, for rehabilitating stroke patients. Since then hospitals emergency department has saved many lives.” If the patient reaches the hospital within the window period of 180 minutes from onset of the first symptoms, they can be thrombolysed following which, there is a high probability of complete reversal of the deficits suffered,” he said.

Freedom from Diabetes helped 10,000 diabetics

Freedom From Diabetes (FFD) has helped 10,000 diabetics return to a normal life, to live without any diabetic medications. People from over 30 countries have enrolled and experienced significant improvement in health and quality of life in addition to freedom from medication. FFD, Dr. Pramod Tripathi , Founder FFD said. FFD has achieved this feat as part of its flagship program called the Intensive Reversal Program (IRP).

The IRP is an online program based on four scientific protocols namely diet, exercise, inner-transformation, and medical approaches. Dr. Pramod Tripathi, Founder -Freedom From Diabetes, said “Making 100,000 people free of diabetes medicines and insulin is a goal which I’ve been working on for the last 8 years.

At FFD we follow a ‘Hi-Touch, Hi Tech’ approach where we are constantly innovating on how sustainable behavioral change with practice and support systems like group therapy, inner transformation, learned optimism practice, identity change supported by mentors, doctors, dieticians, exercise experts, psychologists, and the latest technology can help in achieving the ultimate goal of reversal,” he said. FFD has a cloud-based app called the ‘FFD App’ where users input their blood sugar readings, BP, etc. for personalized monitoring by the team. Besides, patient-specific diet and exercises are also uploaded regularly on the app.