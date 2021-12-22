Pune Health Matters: A beauty pageant for diabetics and a timely surgery to save limb after snakebite

Noble hospital arranges a beauty pageant for diabetics

In a unique contest, held by the Noble hospital on December 18, around 37 diabetics participated in a beauty pageant. In this beauty pageant, all models and show stoppers were diabetics. In its fourth year, the main aim of the pageant was to uplift the morale of diabetics and make them feel that they don’t have a disease but more of a lifestyle disorder.

This year’s theme was a tribute to Covid warriors and survivors. Professionals were called in to groom the contestants so they can live a glamourous life for a day. Make-up and hair was taken care of by the hospital. The top ten contestants had a question and answer session after which the winners were decided.

Doctor and model Dr Aditi Govitrikar graced the occasion. Dr Reema Kashiv, Diabetologist at Noble hospital, said, “This contest aims to boost confidence in diabetic people. Participants are also encouraged to remain fit thanks to the fitness round, where they have to showcase their stamina and balance. Thanks to the focus on fitness, many participants have experienced weight loss which helped in the reduction of HbA1c.”

Post snakebite, early intervention saved child’s limb

A 12-year-old boy was referred to Dr Sagar Lad Consultant Paediatrician at Jehangir Hospital, following a snakebite. The boy was in a state of shock. He was initially admitted to a city nursing home, however, due to the severity of his illness, he was referred to Jehangir hospital.

Clinically, it seemed to be Russell’s viper (Russell’s viper bite is an occupational hazard of rice farmers throughout its geographical range) on the right hand. This led to massive swelling of the arm, which causes decreased blood supply and compression of nerves, resulting in decreased sensation. This complication is called compartment syndrome. If such a condition is not treated urgently, it can lead to amputation. The local effects of snakebite include tissue necrosis, oedema, and compartment syndrome. Patients may also be left with permanent physical deformities due to residual sequelae of the snakebite.

Compartment syndrome after a snakebite is an uncommon occurrence and it occurs because of the toxins liberated by a poisonous snake, Dr Sagar Lad, a senior paediatric intensivist at Jehangir hospital, said.

Considering the severity of illness, the child was referred to the senior hand and wrist surgeon at Jehangir Hospital, Dr Vijay Malshikare. The child also had abnormal blood parameters, a clotting system and low platelet count. An emergency surgical decompression of the whole limb (fasciotomy) was done to relieve the pressure of the hand. This timely surgical intervention saved the boy’s limb from amputation, said Dr Vijay Malshikare. It was a high-risk case due to the abnormal blood parameters and shock state, so giving the anaesthesia was challenging, said Dr Sandhya Sathe, senior Anaesthetic at Jehangir hospital.

The surgery was done in September and after 3 months, the child has recovered fully with good movement of the hand. It was a team effort and timely intervention, the doctors said, adding that such complication is not so common after a poisonous snakebite but awareness in the community is important.

India has seen an estimated 1.2 million (12 lakh) snakebite deaths from 2000 to 2019 — an average of 58,000 per year. The inappropriate perception and inadequate awareness and knowledge about snakes and snakebites is a matter of concern.