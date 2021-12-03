Pune health matters: Maharashtra unit of IMA gets new president

Dr Suhas Pingale has taken over as the president of the Maharashtra unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which is the country’s largest IMA branch. Recently, during the annual state council, the new set of office-bearers for 2021-22 took charge. Dr Mangesh Pate is now the secretary of the state unit.

International Day for Persons with Disabilities observed on Dec 3

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has joined hands with its partners across the globe to celebrate International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on December 3. More than 1 billion people experience disability and this figure is predicted to rise, partly due to the increase in population, ageing and a spike in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, according to a statement by WHO.

Nevertheless, few countries have adequate mechanisms in place to respond fully to the health priorities and requirements of persons with disabilities. While disability correlates with disadvantage, not all people with disabilities are equally disadvantaged. Much depends on the context in which they live and whether they have equal access to health, education and employment, among others. WHO is committed to supporting countries and development partners to ensure that no one is left behind, by addressing disability inclusion in the health sector, including as part of our efforts to end the pandemic.

Motherhood Hospitals launches second hospital in Pune

Bengaluru-based healthcare chain Motherhood Hospitals inaugurated its second hospital at Lullanagar in Pune. CEO of Motherhood Hospitals Vijayarathna V said, “We adopt a compassionate, multi-disciplinary and holistic care approach towards every woman and child.”

The first Motherhood Hospital, which is part of Asia Healthcare Holdings, was launched three years ago in Kharadi. Dr Padma Srivastava, Senior Gynaecologist, said women’s health needs are unique during different stages in her lifespan. “From menstrual health, to planning a healthy pregnancy and managing gynaecological health after 40s, every woman needs a specialised approach and care,” she said.

Neonatologist Dr Tushar Parikh, who was present at the launch, said, “Our team has the expertise to handle extremely low birthweight/preterm babies, medical and surgical management in infants, and general paediatrics. So far we have treated more than 1,500 babies at our NICU, besides over 10,000 children.”

