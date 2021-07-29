Pune health matters: City needs to pep up organ donation drive, says nephrologist; Noccarc to expand product portfolio

A sustained campaign promoting organ donation drive is imperative in Pune, because the city has 1,600 patients waiting for kidneys, 75 for livers, 50 for hearts and 70 patients who need multi-visceral organs.

City needs to pep up organ donation drive to reach pre-pandemic levels

Noted city-based nephrologist at Jehangir Hospital, Dr. SM Ambike, has said that it was safe to perform transplant operations as strict Covid 19 protocols are in place. “However we need to speed up the organ donation drive to reach pre-pandemic levels,” Dr Ambike said.

In an effort to overcome the Covid-induced fear, Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee in Pune has been striving hard to promote organ donations by creating greater awareness through social media and an interactive website. The numbers, however, are yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels.

“In 2020 from January to December – the period of the country’s first lockdown – we had only 41 organ donors while this year till June the number has not gone beyond 13. Hence there is a definite impact that Covid-19 has had on organ donation,” Dr. Ambike explained. There were 63 cases of organ donations in 2019. There has also been a significant decline in the number of patients visiting hospitals apart from Covid fuelled anxiety, the expert said. Dr. Ambike said there was a need for a strong campaign that will bust the myths surrounding organ donation including the unfounded fears instilled by Covid-19. “We need to fight such myths with facts, that is the way forward,” he averred.

Noccarc deploys 2500+ ventilators during the 2nd wave of COVID-19; plans to expand product portfolio and venture into the US & Europe market

Noccarc, a Pune-based startup that is committed to solving real-world problems by materializing futuristic visions with remarkable technological expertise, successfully deployed 3000+ of its flagship V310 ventilators in 500+ hospitals across the country.

Having supplied 300 ventilators during the first wave of the pandemic, and receiving tremendous acceptance from the market, Noccarc set up a 50,000 sq. ft. factory in Pune to cater to the growing domestic and global market. This allowed Noccarc to ramp up the production from 20 ventilators per day up until March 2021 to 105 ventilators a day by the end of April 2021 and supply 2,500 ventilators in a mere span of 3 months to meet the massive 800% surge in demand for ICU ventilators during the 2nd wave.

Additionally, to ensure all ventilators are up and running, Noccarc set up a call center for online and offline assistance and customer support. The company also deployed a 300+ strong service and application team across the country to provide seamless on-site training and clinical support.

In an official statement, Harshit Rathore, Co-Founder of Noccarc said that in order to improve the care continuum in India, Noccarc is further planning to launch advanced medical equipment to support clinicians for better decision making and digitize the healthcare system significantly. Noccarc plans to launch 4 new products for ICU care that will align with global compliance standards in the next 6 months. Noccarc also plans to foray into the US and Europe markets.

‘100% couples opt for embryo freezing after IVF’

Indira IVF, that has 96 centres across the country and achieved more than 85,000 successful IVF pregnancies has worked to dispel the stigma associated with infertility. The organisation has held over 2100 awareness camps in more than 700 cities to normalise discussions on the topic.

On the occasion of World IVF Day (July 25), expert Dr Kshitiz Murdia CEO & Co-Founder Indira IVF told The Indian Express that couples have become more cognisant of their reproductive health recently, especially in urban centres like Pune. A spike has been observed in the number of couples requesting for evaluation for infertility about 2 years after marriage in case they are unable to conceive naturally; previously, couples would wait 6-7 years after marriage to get themselves tested. This allows us to provide them with treatment options at the right time.

Almost 100% couples who come for an IVF cycle freeze their embryos so that they can be used later – these are couples who come back in another 3 years for their next child. Additionally, we have observed that more women in Pune are opting for egg freezing with an increase of 50% in the number of cases registered with us.

Emcure Pharma strengthens its board; adding Independent Directors

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., recently added four independent directors from diverse fields including Dr. Shailesh Ayyangar,. Vijay Gokhale, . Hitesh Jain and Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar. Earlier this year, Berjis Desai had taken over the chairman of Emcure Board.

Emcure aims to further augment its strengths as one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India with a global reach of over 70 countries across the world. These additions to the leadership team for Emcure Pharmaceuticals, reflect its commitment towards enriching its expertise and strengthening its operations for future growth.

The new members’ collective strength across legal, pharma spectrum, policy developments and academics will provide additional thrust to Emcure’s growth trajectory, Satish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said.