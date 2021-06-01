Pune health briefs: KK Shailaja, NIV director receive Janani award; Fee waiver for resident doctors

Fee waiver for resident doctors for year 2020-2021 and 2021-2022

For the past 14 months, postgraduate students at government medical colleges who are resident doctors have been working hard in Covid wards. Resident doctors, along with Lecturers, Professors, Nodal Officers and the Deans of all colleges have been working day and night in various capacities to serve covid19 patients. With an anticipated third wave likely to affect the paediatric group, resident doctors at the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors- B J Medical college unit said that they would have to continue working towards battling this virus. “As a result we are not able to learn our subject specialty to the extent that we need to learn them as students,” Dr Vijay Yadav, President, MARD-BJMC unit said. MARD office bearers in an official statement today have urged authorities that they should consider these issues and waive off the fees waiving off the fees for the academic years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022,

Chemotherapy given in pregnancy saves the life of 26-year-old pregnant breast cancer patient. Mother-newborn safe & recovering

Twenty six year-old Deepika Gopnarayan was recently treated at Jupiter Hospital, Baner, Pune for Pregnancy Associated Breast Cancer (PABC), a special variant of cancer that can complicate 1 in 3000 pregnancies. Treating breast cancer during pregnancy requires balancing oncologically effective treatments for the mother, with the safe delivery of a healthy baby. A team of experts from Jupiter Hospital’s Cancer Institute was involved in forming a multidisciplinary treatment plan. The patient underwent chemotherapy during pregnancy, a vacuum-assisted vaginal delivery at full term, oncoplastic breast surgery after delivery followed by radiation.

Deepika first noted a lump in her breast, it did not immediately raise alarms. However, when the lump grew from 1 cm to over 5 cm over a few weeks, her Obstetrician, Dr. Jyoti Aggrawal knew that this needed specialist care. When Dr Pranjali Gadgil, Breast Surgeon at Jupiter hospital evaluated Deepika, the lump was almost 5.5 cm. According to Dr. Gadgil, the PABC is a rare disease that occurs in 1 in 3000 pregnancies and often tends to be an aggressive type of breast cancer. It can grow rapidly under influence of hormones and growth factors that abound in pregnancy. The average age of women who have PABC is 32-38 years of age.

The patient underwent chemotherapy during pregnancy, a vacuum-assisted vaginal delivery at full term, oncoplastic breast surgery after delivery followed by radiation. The patient underwent chemotherapy during pregnancy, a vacuum-assisted vaginal delivery at full term, oncoplastic breast surgery after delivery followed by radiation.

Deepika received 12 cycles of weekly chemotherapy during the pregnancy under the care of Dr Tushar Patil. “Contrary to common belief, modern-day chemotherapy for breast cancer can safely be administered during the 2nd and 3rd Trimester. Her husband Sugat was very supportive and the couple had a very positive approach throughout treatments,” said Dr Patil. Careful medication, Dietary advice and Psychological counselling, helped the growth of the baby.

Two weeks after completing her 12th cycle of chemo, Deepika completed her last trimester and delivered a healthy baby boy at 39 weeks of gestation. Deepika was able to re-start her remaining 4 cycles of chemotherapy three weeks after her delivery. After completion of the chemotherapy, she was evaluated for surgical planning by Breast Surgeon, Dr Pranjali Gadgil. As the tumor had reduced in size with the chemotherapy effect, a mastectomy was no longer necessary and a smaller operation was now feasible.

NIV director, former Kerala health minister get awards

Dr Priya Abraham, Director, National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune received the prestigious Janani Awards from Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of India for her contribution in the Medical Research Leadership. Janani Awards, instituted by the Integrated Health and Wellbeing (IHW) Council to celebrate the exemplary contribution of women leaders in the making of a healthier nation on the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, is a part of ‘Shapath 1000 Days’, a three-year-long multisectoral collective led by the IHW Council launched earlier this year that will help the government’s efforts to improve women’s health parameters in the worst-affected districts of India, a statement issued today has said. We distributed 57 lakh RT-PCR kits across the country, did 90 per cent validation of all RT-PCR and antibody detection tests, and partnered for India’s first indigenous vaccine, Covaxin, Dr Abraham said. An expert panel of members scrutinised the nominations to choose the awardee in all 12 categories. The other prominent names were Former Kerala Health Minister, K K Shailaja (Public Health Leadership); Uma Kalekar, Managing Director, Meyer Organics (Nutrition Leadership); Ritha Chandrachud, Global Marketing Director, Immuno Oncology, Merck (Cancer Care Leadership); and Dr Shanta Kumari, Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI) (Women health Leadership).

June 1 is Global day of Parents

Each year, on June 1, Global Day of Parents is commemorated by the United Nations. On this day, the critical role played by parents in rearing children, nurturing, and protecting them is emphasized. Parents offer the right environment of understanding, love and care for the children to develop their full and harmonious personality. It is this spirit of selfless commitment and lifelong sacrifice of parents towards their children that the Global Day of Parents aims to appreciate. In commemoration of this day, Mr. Vinesh Gadhia, India CEO, ART Fertility Clinics said one of the best and well proven method is IVF (In Vitro Fertilization), a modern technique through which the sperm and mature ovum is collected and fertilized in the laboratory before transferring the embryo in the uterus of the female, where it grows naturally. In fact, IVF is a boon for couples who have suffered from infertility giving them hope and support to complete their family. “Parenthood is a blessing that couples get to choose, it is no longer restricted to fertile couples but even couples battling infertility can now realize their dream of parenthood with medical advancements like Assisted reproductive technology (ART).