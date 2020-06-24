scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Pune: Health inspectors to collect Rs 500 fine from residents for not using mask

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: June 24, 2020 10:49:59 pm
covid-19 in Pune, pmc, pune mask rule, fine for not wearing mask in pune, face mask, pune covid news, indian express news Those found guilty could be punished with simple imprisonment of one to six months. (File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday empowered health inspectors of all wards to charge fine of Rs 500 from residents for not wearing masks in public places.

“I am entrusting chief or deputy heath inspectors, senior health inspectors and health inspectors of the 15 ward offices of PMC to collect a fine of Rs 500 from people found not using masks in public places, government or private offices in their jurisdiction,” said Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on Wednesday.

He said the officials could also take legal action under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgate by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against those violating the rule of mandatory use of masks. Those found guilty could be punished with simple imprisonment of one to six months.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar had urged the PMC to get tough against those not following the mandatory use of mask while Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram had raised concern over the careless attitude of residents in the city over not wearing mask.

