Pune: Health inspectors to collect Rs 500 fine from residents for not using mask

Those found guilty could be punished with simple imprisonment of one to six months. (File) Those found guilty could be punished with simple imprisonment of one to six months. (File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday empowered health inspectors of all wards to charge fine of Rs 500 from residents for not wearing masks in public places.

“I am entrusting chief or deputy heath inspectors, senior health inspectors and health inspectors of the 15 ward offices of PMC to collect a fine of Rs 500 from people found not using masks in public places, government or private offices in their jurisdiction,” said Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on Wednesday.

He said the officials could also take legal action under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgate by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against those violating the rule of mandatory use of masks. Those found guilty could be punished with simple imprisonment of one to six months.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar had urged the PMC to get tough against those not following the mandatory use of mask while Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram had raised concern over the careless attitude of residents in the city over not wearing mask.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd