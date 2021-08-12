Pune health matters: Incompatible robotic kidney transplantation performed at Ruby Hall Clinic

In what was a rare medical feat, a 50-year -old man was gifted a new lease of life when a successful robotic kidney transplant was performed on him recently in July this year, despite his blood group being different from the donor, his wife. Doctors at Ruby Hall Clinic performed this complex ABO – incompatible (mismatch blood group) transplantation on the 50 year old whose kidneys were severely affected due to Type 2 diabetes over the years.

Dr. Sandeep Morkhandikar at Ruby Hall Clinic said that the patient had severe existing co-morbidities such as hypertension and diabetes. His kidneys had failed and he needed dialysis very often. He had undergone three angioplasties and one bypass in the past. He had also had cariogenic shocks – a life threatening condition wherein his heart had completely failed. The patient had been in and out of the hospital a number of times. While his blood group (A+) did not match with any family member, his wife was willing to donate her kidney, but had a different blood group (B+).

This is when doctors started considering the ABO incompatible transplant. He underwent a number of these procedures before the transplant and was wheeled into surgery earlier this month.

Dr. Himesh Gandhi, Director, Rupa Rahul Bajaj Centre of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, Ruby Hall Clinic, said they were able to successfully perform the surgery robotically. The recipient surgery was completed in under 45 minutes and his urine output started in the next 15 minutes. Within a day’s time, the patient was shifted to the ward.

The ABO incompatible kidney transplant surgery is a complicated procedure which requires medical expertise, infrastructure, good post-operative care and an infection-free environment. While it takes three weeks for recovery after this procedure, the patient recovered in just 7 days, thanks to the advanced care with robotics, doctors said.

Overall, the benefits of the minimally invasive robotic surgery far outweigh the traditional open or laparoscopic surgeries. The robot’s “hands” have a high degree of dexterity, flexibility allowing surgeons the ability to operate in very tight spaces in the body while ensuring minimal blood loss, less pain and scarring. In this case too, it automatically led to the patient being able to recover in a much shorter time period.

Janani launches home semen collection kit

Janani, a digital platform for end-to-end reproductive and sexual health solutions, launched a Home Semen Collection kit in Mumbai. This technology was previously introduced in Bangalore in May 2021 and owing to a positive response received in Bangalore, Janani plans to expedite its expansion and make the test available in at least 5 other cities in India by the end of the year.

One in every 4 couples in developing countries have been found to be affected by infertility. Infertility rates among young men and women are rising because of changing lifestyles. Issues like stress, late marriages, etc., and a sedentary lifestyle have led to a lot of infertility-related issues. Going by current estimates, around 20% of Indian couples experience problems with infertility.

Semen testing from home previously posed a logistical challenge due to the quick mortality of the sperm outside the human body. However, led by their co-founder and award-winning andrologist, Dr. S S Vasan, Janani has developed a unique media that, when added to semen keeps the sample viable for much longer. This medium allows a sample to be stored without any damage to the sperm for up to 8 hours in non-laboratory conditions, thus providing enough time for the sample to be collected from the home and be brought to the laboratory for testing.

Once a person orders the Advanced Semen Analysis from Janani, the DIY semen testing kit is shipped and delivered to their doorstep in discreet packaging. The customer then has to follow the simple instructions in the kit and deposit his sample in the container provided. The sample is picked up by a phlebotomist at the pre-selected time as set by the customer and delivered to Janani’s labs for testing. A comprehensive and personalised report is then sent to the customer within 24 hours of sample pick up, Nilay Mehrotra, Founder, Janani, said.