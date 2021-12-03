Pune: Two more held in health department examination paper leak case

The Pune city police on Friday arrested two persons, including a private coaching class operator, in connection with the alleged leak of the question paper for the Maharashtra State Health Department’s Grade C and D recruitment examination.

Police have identified the two accused persons as Pavan Mundhe and Suresh Jagtap whose arrests have taken the number of arrests made in the case so far to four.

Police had earlier arrested Arun Dagadu Gaikwad and Vijay Prahlad Murhade (29), both from Ambad in Jalna district. Jagtap is known to be operating a private coaching class.

Following their arrests, Mundhe and Jagtap were produced before a court in Pune which remanded them to police custody till December 7 for further investigation.

Gaikwad and Murhade are already in police custody. Police said more arrests are likely in the case.

Smita Koregaonkar, chief administrative officer of the health department, had lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Cyber police station of the Pune city police, last week on Friday.

As per the FIR, answers for 92 out of the 100 questions in the examination paper were leaked and circulated on social media. Police booked the accused persons under sections 406, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

The written examination for recruitment for Maharashtra State Health Department’s Grade C and D positions was scheduled for various centers on October 31, between 2 pm and 4 pm. But the examination paper got leaked and circulated on social media hours before the exams could commence, around 8.30 am.

The screenshot in this regard that got circulated on social media had Murhade’s name, police said. It is suspected that Gaikwad received the leaked paper on his Instagram account on October 31. Police are probing the alleged financial transactions between the arrested and wanted accused persons.