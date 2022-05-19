Pune: Health Chakra to introduce mobile health clinic

Health Chakra, which has four centres in Pune at Koregaon Park, Wanowrie, Kondhwa and Mohammedwadi and provides dental services to its patients with the help of advanced technology and equipment, will be launching their first mobile health clinic on May 20. Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar will be the chief guest.

“The aim of this Mobile Health Clinic is to provide healthcare services at the doorstep of those who need it. We are starting our services in Pune from Mohmadwadi area which has a cluster of 30 odd societies with a population of over 50,000,” founders of Health Chakra Dr Ankit Khanna and Dr Ruchira Khanna said.

The Health Chakra van will be of use for IT professionals working from home, mothers with small children at home or busy corporate individuals who don’t have time to travel for their healthcare appointments. “This service will make it easy for all such individuals to take care of their health at the comfort of their home,” Dr Khanna added.

“Right now, we are starting with dentistry and gradually we plan to introduce different medical specialties in our services. We want everyone to understand that a good health and healthy lifestyle is the key to a happy life. Doing regular check-ups and treating problems at an earlier stage is the key to this and we are providing them the ease to do so by taking healthcare to their doorstep,” he said.