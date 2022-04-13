Pune Health Briefs: Obstetric & Gynecological Society gets new president

Dr Parag Biniwale is new President of Pune Obstetric & Gynecological Society

Dr Parag Biniwale has taken charge as the new President of the Pune Obstetric and Gynecological Society. His tenure would be of one year. Alumnus of B J Medical College, Dr Biniwale has been practicing since 1993. He has served as the Vice President and General Secretary of the Society in the past.

Pune Obstetric and Gynecological Society was founded in 1953 and today it has more than 800 members. It is affiliated to the Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India. The new team of office bearers for the year 2022-23 includes Dr Milind Dugad (Vice President), Dr Uma Wankhede (Executive Vice President), Dr Ashish Kale (General Secretary), Dr Chaitanya Ganpule (Treasurer) and Dr Manjiri Walsangkar (Clinical Secretary).

Dr Biniwale said his priority would be to conduct Continuing Medical Education programmes for doctors and to work towards the theme of ‘Her Life Counts’ which focuses on the health issues of women at every stage of life.

Dr Jai Kelkar takes charge as President of Poona Ophthalmological Society

Dr Jai Kelkar has taken charge as President of Poona Ophthalmological Society for the year 2022-23. The POS is one of the oldest and largest societies of practicing ophthalmologists. It was founded in 1949-50 and currently there are around 600 members in POS. Dr Piyush Bansal and Dr Nirupa Timble took charge as the Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer, respectively. Dr Kelkar said that the priority area would be to create social awareness about preventable blindness.

Sushrut award for Dr Shrikant Kelkar

Dr Shrikant Kelkar, renowned eye surgeon and Managing Trustee of the National Institute of Ophthalmology, Pune, received the Sushrut Award from the Forum of Opthal Professors of India. The award was presented in a conference held at Chhattisgarh. Dr Kelkar is practicing for the last 49 years in this field. He has worked with the KEM Hospital since 1973.