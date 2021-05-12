Pune, health briefs: Hyundai hands over high flow nasal oxygen machines; NephroPlus launches `Dialysis on Wheels’

A delivery of 15HFNO Machines was made to Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad and 15 HFNO Machines to Pune Municipal Corporation.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India, has handed over 30 High Flow Nasal Oxygen (HFNO) machines in Pune, Maharashtra. A delivery of 15HFNO Machines was made to Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad and 15 HFNO Machines to Pune Municipal Corporation.

Under the Hyundai Cares 3.0 initiative, HMIL began Project: Back to Life that ensures the expedited procurement and delivery of highly critical Oxygen Products to help provide immediate relief across most affected states and cities in India. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Project: Back to Life, is at the heart of our Hyundai Cares 3.0 relief initiative. It focuses on ensuring critical lifesaving Oxygen Products are delivered to affected regions in the shortest possible time span.

Cipla Enters into a Licensing Agreement with Lilly to Expand Access to COVID-19 Treatment in India

Cipla limited today announced it has signed a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, USA for the manufacture and commercialization o the drug Baricitinib for Covid-19 indication.

Baricitinib was issued a restricted emergency use approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health, India for use in combination with Remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

This collaboration is a step further in Cipla’s efforts to enhance access to critical treatments for patients affected by the pandemic. Cipla will leverage its extensive distribution footprint to make this therapy accessible to more patients and markets.

Commenting on the partnership, Umang Vohra (MD and Global CEO, Cipla Limited) said, “Enabling access to high-quality treatment and medication is core to our purpose of ‘Caring for life.’ Through the pandemic, Cipla has been at the forefront of COVID care and our partnership with Lilly is a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to care towards patients impacted by COVID-19.”

Indian Medical Association welcomes state decision to treat Mucormycosis patients free under MPJAY scheme

Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra state, an association of 45000 doctors of modern medicine has welcomed the Government of Maharashtra decision to treat Mucormycosis patients under the MPJAY scheme. “It is known that this fungal infection of Mucormycosis is common in diabetics and in cases of Covid 19 treated by indiscriminate use of steroids,” Dr Ramkrishna Londhe, President of IMA, State said.

The IMA is involved in training its doctors in guiding these patients with proper treatment, he said.

NephroPlus launches `Dialysis on Wheels’ in Pune

NephroPlus, a dialysis care network in India has launched the radically innovative ‘dialysis-on-wheels’ service in Pune today. The initiative was inaugurated Bomi Bhote, CEO , Ruby Hall Clinic. Delhi and Pune are the only cities in India where NephroPlus has launched this innovative service.

Through this program, patients will undergo dialysis inside an ambulance van which is designed by industry experts and comprises a fully operational dialysis setup that will be provisioned by a highly trained certified dialysis technician. NephroPlus has tied up with Ruby Hall Clinic, in Pune. Since the onset of COVID19, NephroPlus has noticed that patients have started increasingly opting for Home Hemodialysis.

Even Nephrologists have started recommending this to their patients as it provides better Quality of Life and better infection protection. Due to their compromised immune systems, Dialysis patients are highly vulnerable to infections including COVID-19. To reduce their exposure to risky tertiary care environments and provide a better Quality of Life, NephroPlus decided to launch this program in a phase-wise manner across the country. This program will become fully functional in all pockets of Pune in the next few days. Patients who wish to avail of the service at their doorstep can call the NephroPlus customer care number 1800 120 001001 or visit the website – http://www.nephroplus.com.