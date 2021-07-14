Pune health briefs: Docs at Sahyadri Hospital perform complicated procedure on four-month baby

The hybrid approach is a fairly recent technique/ modality where cardiac surgeons and interventionalists collaborate thereby facilitating vascular access, avoiding pulmonary bypass and its complications.

A team of doctors at Sahyadri Superspeciality Hospital, Karve Road recently conducted a hybrid procedure on a four-month-old 4.2 Kg baby for VSD closure. This is one of the smallest baby hybrid interventions in Maharashtra and a complicated one with a 12mm muscular VSD device being implanted across the defect for the closure.

A ventricular septal defect (VSD), a hole in the heart, is a common heart defect that’s present at birth (congenital). The hole (defect) occurs in the wall (septum) that separates the heart’s lower chambers (ventricles) and as a result, allows blood to pass from the left to the right side of the hear

Explaining the case Cardiac surgeon at Sahyadri Hospitals, Dr Rajesh Kaushish and interventional Paediatric cardiologist Dr Pankaj Sugaonkar said the baby was 4.2 kg and was not gaining weight.

Initially, the boy was undergoing medication but without any effect and sign of improvement. Interventional paediatric cardiologist Dr Pankaj Sugaonkar said that VSD closure was necessary and we opted for a hybrid approach.

Abbott launches Panbio COVID-19 Antigen self-test

Abbott’s rapid diagnostics has announced the launch of Panbio COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in adults and children with or without symptoms.

In alignment with the current ICMR advisory on self-use, these tests will be made available to ramp up testing of symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals and contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Since the tests provide critical information at a point in the infection cycle when people are at the highest risk of spreading the disease, they can be a powerful tool to slow the spread of infection. India needs a clear, multi-pronged COVID-19 response strategy,; said Professor Nirmal Kumar Ganguly, former Director-General, ICMR. The Panbio COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test is easy-to-use, and people can take the test by using a simple nasal swab (not the deep nasopharyngeal swab) while following the Instructions for Use steps on pack.

SpectraLIT – an instant COVID-19 testing platform

MediCircle Health Private Limited, an AI-powered diagnostics company is introducing the SpectraLIT Spectral Instant Test in India, the fastest Covid-19 test delivering results in just one second.

SpectraLIT is a portable spectrophotometry-based testing platform that is powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect COVID-19 by using an individual’s nasal or mouthwash sample. This eliminates the need for complex lab equipment and chemicals by providing immediate results using the spectral signature of the virus. The AI algorithm enables SpectraLIT to distinguish between an infected person and a healthy person.

Sex workers still deprived of government aid

Saheli Sangh – a sex workers’ collective in the city has claimed that at least 458 sex workers have not received financial assistance from the government as per a directive from the Supreme Court. After the apex court’s directive in September last year, the state had announced financial aid of Rs 5000 per month for women whose livelihood depends on sex work. Tejaswi Sevekari, executive director of the Sangh said that despite submitting documents at least 458 women had not got the government aid. “The National Network of Sex workers and Saheli Sangh had sent a letter of appeal to the Chief Minister,” Sevekari said

New hospital in Kausar Baug

A new multi-speciality hospital – Olive Hospital – has come up at Kondhwa’s Kausar Baug, off NIBM Road. The hospital, which will have a dedicated team of experienced and expert doctors, also has many reputed surgeons and consultants on the panel.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the new facility will provide an easily accessible healthcare option for those staying in Lullanagar, NIBM, Undri, Kondhwa, Wanworie among other adjoining areas. The hospital has a dedicated floor for female patients comprising of the labour room, apart from OPDs, a dental clinic, spacious general wards, private rooms, well-equipped operation theatres, ICU, emergency department and diagnostic services.

The hospital was inaugurated on Sunday by Hadapsar MLA ChetanTupe in presence of Gafur Pathan, Nanda Lonkar, Nana Lonkar, Raees Sundke, Mahadev Babar and Haseena Inamdar.