Pune Health Briefing: Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance to organise Seventh Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) is all set to host the seventh edition of the “Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit (GPQS)” virtually. The theme for this year is “Making quality pharmaceuticals in India, sustainably, for the World” and is scheduled to be held from Feb 24-25. The forum aims to bring manufacturers and regulators on a common platform to facilitate discussions resulting in meaningful and actionable outcomes in Quality. The summit will feature over 30 global leaders and regulators taking part in 15 sessions covering key aspects of Manufacturing and Quality with a view on sustainability.

The conference will commence with a keynote address by S Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, and a special address by Dr V G Somani, Drugs Controller General of India. The two-day summit will include technical sessions, panel discussions and special addresses by global subject matter experts on topics such as quality excellence in pharmaceuticals operations, vaccine development, and learnings on quality excellence from other industries, among others. The concluding session will have a CEO panel discussion from leading Indian Pharma companies such as Cadila, Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s, Lupin, Sun Pharma, and Torrent Pharma to deliberate on ‘Sustainable end-to-end operations & Quality Excellence’

Pfizer’s support to Tata Trusts Cancer Care programme

Pfizer has announced that its support to Tata Trusts Cancer Care programme since 2020 has helped in enrolling and screening 70,000 people for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and cancer across Assam, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. Pfizer partnered with Tata Trusts’ Special Purpose Vehicle, Alamelu Charitable Foundation (ACF), for their Cancer Care Programme to help set up health and wellness kiosks, facilitate community screening and a virtual patient help desk, and assist in the training of ASHA and Anganwadi workers in Diphu and Silchar in Assam and, additionally, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Assam has one of the highest rates of new cancer cases in India. The objective of the partnership is to help bring down the high burden of cancer by raising awareness, aiding in early detection of cancer, and, through several programmes, serving the public, patients and caregivers support through the cancer treatment journey.

In a statement, S Sridhar, Managing Director, Pfizer Limited said, “Innovative and life-saving therapies are the foundation of modern cancer care, and yet, care must begin from reducing exposure to modifiable risk factors, large scale screening to help early detection and diagnosis, and supporting patients through their journey. Our partnership with the Tata Trusts Cancer Care Programme has helped us truly support patients from early detection, through the care continuum, to help ensure that their treatment outcomes are the best possible.”

Dr. Sanjiv Chopra, Chief Executive, Cancer Care Programme, Tata Trusts, said, “The Cancer Care Programme of Tata Trusts envisages interventions across the continuum of care including outreach, technology, financial assistance and a host of other thoughtful and strategic initiatives.”