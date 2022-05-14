Pune health brief: National Institute of Naturopathy referral centre to come up at SPPU campus

Pune’s National Institute of Naturopathy, under the Ministry of AYUSH has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SSPU) for setting up a referral centre at the varsity campus. The MoU was signed on May 11 at the university campus. The National Institute of Naturopathy focuses on training and education in naturopathy and yogic sciences and, together with the varsity, will promote teaching and research in these areas.

Awareness campaign on anaemia, breastfeeding and menstruation

To raise awareness on important women’s health issues pertaining to anaemia, breastfeeding and menstruation, pharma major Emcure Pharmaceuticals has launched an awareness campaign, EmWocal, in association with the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecologists of India (FOGSI). At a virtual media interaction, experts said the initiative aims to reach 1 crore women across India and will use technologies like augmented reality (AR) and personal digital assistant.

The initiative will also set up kiosks and display QR codes at waiting areas of hospitals and clinics to help citizens utilise the waiting time there to educate themselves on related topics. Women scanning the QR code will be guided to Augmented Reality (AR) videos, FAQs and can also chat with a personal digital assistant. Patients will also be asked to partake in a digital interaction on basic health and lifestyle measures.

Human milk bank in Pune to extend services to other hospitals

Sahyadri Hospitals in Pune has launched ‘Mom Story’ centres that cater to women’s health at its Nagar Road and Hadapsar units. It will be the first service in the city to have a dedicated human milk bank that would extend its services to other hospitals. The centre will also have facilities for obstetrics and gynaecology, high-risk pregnancies, infertility treatment, NICU, child care, pre-marital counselling, water birthing and lactation counselling, besides other services.